Alhaji Abdul Waheed Akintola Olajide, former Secretary to the Oyo State Government, died on Tuesday, August 25, 2026

The Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland described Olajide as a man of integrity who served Oyo State with dignity and responsibility

Media personality Faysol Oluwakemi shared a personal tribute recalling how Olajide mentored him ahead of the 2027 Oyo election

Alhaji Abdul Waheed Akintola Olajide, a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Secretary to the Oyo State Government, died on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

The family of former Oyo State SSG and APC bigwig Alhaji Abdul Waheed Akintola Olajide confirms his death. Image credit: FAD FM

Source: UGC

He was reported to be between 74 and 80 years old, with conflicting accounts circulating at the time of his passing.

Olajide served as SSG under the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi and was widely respected in Oyo State political circles as a committed public servant.

His family confirmed his death in a statement released on Wednesday, August 26, describing him as a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and cousin.

He was buried in Ibadan later that same day, following Islamic burial rites. The family urged friends and members of the public to keep them in prayer during their period of mourning.

Aare Musulumi pays tribute to Alhaji Olajide

The Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta States, Alhaji Dawud Makanjuola Akinola De-Damak, was among the first prominent figures to publicly acknowledge the loss.

In a formal statement, he described Olajide as a devout Muslim, a man of integrity and a dedicated public servant who discharged his duties with dignity and a strong sense of responsibility.

He characterised the passing as "painful" for Olajide's family, the Muslim community and Oyo State as a whole.

The Facebook post below provides more details about Alhaji Abdul Waheed Akintola Olajide's death.

Media personality recalls Alhaji Olajide's mentorship

Faysol Oluwakemi, a media personality, shared a moving personal tribute on his Facebook page, reflecting on the influence Olajide had on his political journey ahead of the 2027 Oyo State House of Assembly election.

"The news of the passing of Alhaji Waheed Olajide, former Secretary to the Oyo State Government, is deeply painful to me. Beyond the fact that we belonged to the same Progressives family and came from the same Ward 3 in Ibadan Southwest Constituency 1, Alhaji Waheed Olajide was a father figure, mentor and political elder to me," Oluwakemi wrote.

He recalled that Olajide had counselled him during campaign consultations and continued to offer encouragement even after he lost his party ticket. One piece of advice from the late SSG stayed with him:

"You have all the qualities to represent our constituency. I pray you get the ticket. But promise me that whenever you get the ticket, you will represent Ibadan Southwest Constituency 1 with dignity, transparency and inclusion."

Oluwakemi closed his tribute with the words:

"Rest well, Baba SSG. Your words will continue to guide me."

Senator Aminu Tambuwal pays tribute to Justice Umaru Atu Kalgo, recalling his profound impact on Nigerian jurisprudence and constitutional development. Image credit: Getty Images, @AWTambuwal/X

Source: UGC

Umaru Atu Kalgo confirmed dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that retired Supreme Court Justice Umaru Atu Kalgo has died, prompting a heartfelt tribute from Senator Aminu Tambuwal, who represents Sokoto South in the Nigerian National Assembly.

Tambuwal, a former Governor of Sokoto State, took to his verified X account on Tuesday, 25 August, to honour the late jurist, whom he described as one of Nigeria's most distinguished legal minds and a recipient of the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

Kalgo's legal career stretched across several decades and touched virtually every level of Nigeria's judicial system.

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Source: YEN.com.gh