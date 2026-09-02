Germany released detailed official guidance on its Opportunity Card, which allows qualified foreigners to enter the country to search for work

The card is valid for up to 12 months and permits holders to work a maximum of 20 hours per week while searching for full-time employment

Applicants must provide several key documents, including proof of qualifications recognised in Germany and evidence of sufficient funds to support themselves

Germany has published comprehensive official guidance on its Opportunity Card, a residence permit that allows skilled foreigners to enter the country and search for a job without already holding an employment contract.

Germany shares a special card foreigners can use to enter the country without a job offer. Photo Credit: Omer Messinger

Source: Getty Images

The guidance, released by the German government on its Make It in Germany portal, walks prospective applicants through every stage of the process, from gathering the right paperwork to understanding what steps follow once a job is secured.

How to apply for Germany's Opportunity Card

In several countries, applications can be submitted digitally through the Consular Services Portal of the Federal Foreign Office.

Where that online route is not yet available, individuals are advised to reach out directly to the nearest German diplomatic mission to find out the local procedure.

Applicants are required to submit a valid passport, proof of an academic or vocational qualification (with a German translation where applicable), and evidence that the qualification has been recognised either in Germany or by the relevant authority in the country where it was obtained.

They must also provide proof of German and/or English language ability, documentation showing they can financially support themselves during their stay, and valid health insurance that covers the visa period. A completed application form is required where in-person submission applies.

German missions abroad may request additional supporting documents, so the government recommends checking the relevant embassy's website before submitting anything.

What the Card Offers and How Long It Lasts

The Opportunity Card is issued as a search permit for up to 12 months. If an applicant cannot demonstrate funding for the entire period upfront, the card may be issued for a shorter duration but extended once the holder is already in Germany, either when their finances improve or when the job search runs longer than anticipated.

During the search period, cardholders may work up to 20 hours per week. Once a full-time position is secured, the holder must apply for a different residence title, such as an EU Blue Card, a qualified professionals work visa, or a recognition partnership visa, depending on the nature of the role.

Spouses who independently qualify for the Opportunity Card may apply at the same time as their partner and travel to Germany together. Those who do not meet the requirements on their own must wait until their partner has obtained qualified employment and a more permanent residence status before joining them.

Foreigners who complete academic studies or vocational training inside Germany are also eligible to apply for a job-search residence permit, which grants a stay of up to 18 months with unrestricted rights to work.

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Source: YEN.com.gh