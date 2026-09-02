France's official visa portal has published the exact daily financial amounts foreign visitors must prove they can access upon arrival

The required amount differs based on whether the visitor holds a confirmed hotel booking, a partial booking, or no accommodation at all

Visitors staying with a private individual in France face a separate financial threshold and must present an additional official document

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France has set out the precise daily financial thresholds that foreign visitors must demonstrate access to when entering the country, with the amounts varying according to the type of accommodation arranged for the trip.

The figures appear on the France-Visas official portal, which serves as the government's primary resource for entry requirements.

France's visa portal details daily financial requirements for visitors based on accommodation type, which are essential for entry to the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How much visitors need per day

Visitors who arrive with a confirmed hotel booking must show they have access to at least €65 per day. Those without any accommodation reservation face a significantly higher bar, needing to demonstrate access to €120 per day throughout their stay.

Where a visitor holds a partial hotel booking, the calculation is split across the duration of the visit. The lower €65 daily rate applies to the nights covered by the reservation, while the €120 rate is applied to any remaining days for which no accommodation proof exists.

Foreign nationals who will be staying with a private individual in France face different conditions altogether.

They must present a certificate of stay that has been validated at a town hall, obtained at the request of the person hosting them. Alongside that certificate, they are still required to demonstrate access to a minimum of €32.50 per day at the point of entry.

What else France requires at the border

Beyond the financial evidence, France requires all visitors to carry a valid insurance certificate that covers medical and hospital expenses for the entire duration of the stay, including medical repatriation and costs arising from death.

A return ticket, or documented proof of sufficient funds to purchase one, is also mandatory. Travellers making a professional visit must carry documentation confirming their occupation and identifying the organisations they intend to meet in France. Those in transit through the country are expected to demonstrate that they meet the entry requirements of their final destination, including any visas that may be necessary.

Several categories of visitors are exempt from presenting financial proof entirely. These include holders of valid French residence permits, spouses of French citizens, and diplomats travelling on official assignment.

France announces visa waiting period for foreigners

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that France has published the timeframe foreign nationals must observe when applying for a short-stay visa.

The government specifies that submissions must be made no later than two weeks before the intended date of travel.

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Source: YEN.com.gh