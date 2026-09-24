Mrs GCFR, known online as Mama Twins, built a devoted TikTok following through her pregnancy transformation content

The female Nigerian content creator died a few days ago, with reports confirming cardiac arrest as the cause of her death

Fans and followers flooded social media with tributes, remembering her as a warm personality who connected deeply with her audience

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A Nigerian TikTok creator who documented her pregnancy journey in videos that moved thousands of viewers has died following a cardiac arrest, leaving her online community in mourning.

Nigerian TikTok creator Mama Twins, known as Mrs GCFR, dies from cardiac arrest. Image credit: @coachesty99/TikTok

Source: UGC

Mrs GCFR, widely recognised on social media as Mama Twins, passed away a few days ago after building a loyal following through her pregnancy transformation content.

Her videos, which charted the high moments of her experience as an expectant mother, attracted a dedicated audience across Nigeria and beyond who followed her progress milestone by milestone.

Mama Twins' rise on TikTok

Mrs GCFR became a familiar and beloved presence on Nigerian social media through content that felt deeply personal and relatable.

Viewers were drawn to her warmth and authenticity, celebrating alongside her as her pregnancy advanced. The community she built went far beyond passive viewership; many fans describe feeling genuinely close to her and her story.

The news of her death broke across Facebook and TikTok, confirmed by multiple accounts within her network.

Reports pointed to cardiac arrest as the cause, a heartbreaking development for a family that had been in the middle of what should have been a celebratory period.

She leaves behind her twins and the community of followers who had cheered her on from the beginning.

The TikTok post below provides more details about the death of Mama Twins.

Tributes pour in for Mama Twins

The announcement of her passing set off an outpouring of grief across platforms, with users sharing memories and messages of condolence.

One user who identified herself as a neighbour wrote:

"She's my neighbour. I was shocked when I heard the news on Thursday morning, very respectful/quiet girl. RIP Omonye 😢."

Natavannebiyeva said:

"Rest well, dear."

Lifestylewithsnowgirl_ said:

"Jesus Christ 😢😢 I even commented on her post about her nose when she was trending 💔💔 Oh Lord, have mercy."

Asabi__akewi said:

"My heart skipped 💔💔💔 No mother deserves such 🙏🙏🙏 God comfort her family."

Lolo Ebube wrote:

"Keep resting, Mama Ejima."

DelemansP said:

"May her gentle soul rest in eternal peace 🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️. So sad."

Oheneni Adazoa threatens legal action against TikTok spiritualist over defamation. Image credit: Oheneni Adazoa, DeLighter Roja

Source: Facebook

Oheneni Adazoa threatens legal action against spiritualist

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Oheneni Adazoa threatened to take legal action against a TikTok spiritualist, Mark Adjei, following allegations that she connived with Prophet Roja to spread fake prophecies.

The development follows a prophecy made by Prophet Roja during Oheneni Adazoa’s show on Ahenfie FM on Friday, September 11, 2026.

While speaking on the show, Prophet Roja claimed he saw a VIP bus with registration number AS 6425-23, bearing a ‘Gye Nyame’ sticker and a pastor’s picture, involved in an accident with a white KIA Rhino on the Cape Coast road.

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Source: YEN.com.gh