World Cup 2026: Benjamin Asare Ranked Sixth-Best Goalkeeper Ahead of Pickford, Unai Simón
- FIFA's Power Rankings has placed Benjamin Asare sixth among all goalkeepers at the 2026 World Cup
- The Hearts of Oak shot-stopper is currently ahead of England's Jordan Pickford and Spain's Unai Simón
- Asare will be eager to build on that impressive ranking when the Black Stars face Colombia in their Round of 32 clash
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Benjamin Asare's impressive 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign has earned him a place among the tournament's elite goalkeepers.
The 33-year-old has been ranked sixth at the global showpiece, outperforming several established names, including reigning Golden Glove winner Emiliano Martinez.
Asare ranked 6th-best goalkeeper at World Cup
According to FIFA's Power Ranking, Asare received an overall tournament rating of 7.61, placing him sixth in the standings.
He is just behind Egypt's Mostafa Shoubir (7.62) and ahead of Curaçao's Eloy Room (7.59).
Jordan Pickford, one of the most experienced goalkeepers at the competition, sits 10th with a rating of 7.38.
Paraguay's Orlando Gill currently tops the goalkeeper standings with a rating of 8.10, followed by Switzerland's Gregor Kobel (8.05) and Iran's Alireza Beiranvand (7.81).
Portugal's Diogo Costa occupies fourth place on 7.73, while Egypt's Mostafa Shoubir completes the top five with 7.62.
Asare's rise has been one of the biggest jumps in the rankings. His tournament rating has surged from 5.53 to 7.61, highlighting the impact he has made since stepping into Ghana's starting lineup.
Below is the full ranking:
Rank
Player
Country
Rating
Previous Rating
1
Orlando Gill
Paraguay
8.10
7.08
2
Gregor Kobel
Switzerland
8.05
6.16
3
Alireza Beiranvand
IR Iran
7.81
6.70
4
Diogo Costa
Portugal
7.73
4.86
5
Mostafa Shoubir
Egypt
7.62
4.80
6
Benjamin Asare
Ghana
7.61
5.53
7
Eloy Room
Curaçao
7.55
6.48
8
Vozinha
Cabo Verde
7.39
8.01
9
Mohammed Alowais
Saudi Arabia
7.39
5.79
10
Jordan Pickford
England
7.38
6.66
How FIFA's World Cup Power Rankings work
The FIFA Power Rankings were introduced for the 2026 World Cup to assess players based on their performances during the tournament.
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Developed by FIFA's Football Performance Insights Team under the guidance of Arsène Wenger and the Technical Study Group, the system evaluates goalkeepers using data on possession and shot-stopping.
The rankings are updated after every matchday, with each player receiving a match rating and an overall tournament score based purely on performance rather than reputation.
Benjamin Asare's remarkable rise at the World Cup
Asare entered the World Cup as Ghana’s second-choice goalkeeper but has grabbed his chance with both hands.
He came on at half-time in the Group L win over Panama on June 17 after Lawrence Ati-Zigi picked up an injury and has since kept the starting role against England and Croatia.
His performance against England was particularly historic, as he became the first Ghana Premier League goalkeeper to start a World Cup match for the Black Stars, and he marked the occasion with a clean sheet.
Despite conceding twice against Croatia, he still made two key saves.
Now into the knockout stage, Asare will be looking to sustain his form – or even raise it – when Ghana face Colombia on July 4.
Asare bags ambassadorial deal with Verna
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Benjamin Asare has been unveiled as a brand ambassador for Verna Sports Water following his impressive display against England.
The Black Stars goalkeeper has now secured four endorsement deals, reflecting his rising profile on and off the pitch.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.