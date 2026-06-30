FIFA's Power Rankings has placed Benjamin Asare sixth among all goalkeepers at the 2026 World Cup

The Hearts of Oak shot-stopper is currently ahead of England's Jordan Pickford and Spain's Unai Simón

Asare will be eager to build on that impressive ranking when the Black Stars face Colombia in their Round of 32 clash

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Benjamin Asare's impressive 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign has earned him a place among the tournament's elite goalkeepers.

The 33-year-old has been ranked sixth at the global showpiece, outperforming several established names, including reigning Golden Glove winner Emiliano Martinez.

World Cup 2026: Benjamin Asare Ranked Sixth-Best Goalkeeper Ahead of Pickford, Unai Simón. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Asare ranked 6th-best goalkeeper at World Cup

According to FIFA's Power Ranking, Asare received an overall tournament rating of 7.61, placing him sixth in the standings.

He is just behind Egypt's Mostafa Shoubir (7.62) and ahead of Curaçao's Eloy Room (7.59).

Jordan Pickford, one of the most experienced goalkeepers at the competition, sits 10th with a rating of 7.38.

Paraguay's Orlando Gill currently tops the goalkeeper standings with a rating of 8.10, followed by Switzerland's Gregor Kobel (8.05) and Iran's Alireza Beiranvand (7.81).

Portugal's Diogo Costa occupies fourth place on 7.73, while Egypt's Mostafa Shoubir completes the top five with 7.62.

Asare's rise has been one of the biggest jumps in the rankings. His tournament rating has surged from 5.53 to 7.61, highlighting the impact he has made since stepping into Ghana's starting lineup.

Below is the full ranking:

Rank Player Country Rating Previous Rating 1 Orlando Gill Paraguay 8.10 7.08 2 Gregor Kobel Switzerland 8.05 6.16 3 Alireza Beiranvand IR Iran 7.81 6.70 4 Diogo Costa Portugal 7.73 4.86 5 Mostafa Shoubir Egypt 7.62 4.80 6 Benjamin Asare Ghana 7.61 5.53 7 Eloy Room Curaçao 7.55 6.48 8 Vozinha Cabo Verde 7.39 8.01 9 Mohammed Alowais Saudi Arabia 7.39 5.79 10 Jordan Pickford England 7.38 6.66

How FIFA's World Cup Power Rankings work

The FIFA Power Rankings were introduced for the 2026 World Cup to assess players based on their performances during the tournament.

Developed by FIFA's Football Performance Insights Team under the guidance of Arsène Wenger and the Technical Study Group, the system evaluates goalkeepers using data on possession and shot-stopping.

The rankings are updated after every matchday, with each player receiving a match rating and an overall tournament score based purely on performance rather than reputation.

World Cup 2026: Benjamin Asare Ranked Sixth-Best Goalkeeper Ahead of Pickford, Unai Simón. Photo by Darrian Traynor.

Source: Getty Images

Benjamin Asare's remarkable rise at the World Cup

Asare entered the World Cup as Ghana’s second-choice goalkeeper but has grabbed his chance with both hands.

He came on at half-time in the Group L win over Panama on June 17 after Lawrence Ati-Zigi picked up an injury and has since kept the starting role against England and Croatia.

His performance against England was particularly historic, as he became the first Ghana Premier League goalkeeper to start a World Cup match for the Black Stars, and he marked the occasion with a clean sheet.

Despite conceding twice against Croatia, he still made two key saves.

Now into the knockout stage, Asare will be looking to sustain his form – or even raise it – when Ghana face Colombia on July 4.

Asare bags ambassadorial deal with Verna

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Benjamin Asare has been unveiled as a brand ambassador for Verna Sports Water following his impressive display against England.

The Black Stars goalkeeper has now secured four endorsement deals, reflecting his rising profile on and off the pitch.

Source: YEN.com.gh