South Korea published a detailed breakdown of occupations qualifying for its E-7 Specified Activities visa for foreign skilled workers

The E-7 visa is split into four sub-categories covering professionals, semi-professionals, general skilled labourers, and skilled tradespersons

Applicants must work in roles designated by South Korea's Minister of Justice, with a maximum stay of three years per grant

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South Korea has released a comprehensive guide to the occupations and categories that make foreign workers eligible for its E-7 Specified Activities visa, giving prospective applicants a clearer picture of how to qualify for legal employment in the country.

South Korea mentions the occupations that are eligible for an E-7 Skilled Worker Visa. Photo source: @koreatravels

Source: Getty Images

The E-7 visa targets foreign nationals who plan to work in South Korea under a formal contract with a public or private organisation.

The government created the scheme to attract workers with specialised knowledge, skills, or abilities in areas where the Minister of Justice has determined there is a domestic shortage, with the stated aim of strengthening national competitiveness.

South Korea's E-7 visa sub-categories

The programme is structured around four distinct classifications, each serving a different tier of the workforce.

The broadest of the four is the E-7-1, which covers Professionals, specifically Managers and Specialists, across 67 occupations.

The E-7-2 targets semi-professional workers in office and service roles, listing 10 qualifying occupations.

General Skilled Labourers, particularly Craft and Related Skilled Workers, fall under the E-7-3 category, which also covers 10 occupations.

The fourth classification, E-7-4, is reserved for Skilled Tradespersons and differs from the others in that it operates on a point-based system, covering three occupations.

Across all four sub-categories, the maximum duration of stay that can be issued at any one time is three years.

South Korea: What applicants need to know

A key condition running through the entire scheme is that both the employer and the job role must appear on approved occupational lists drawn up by the Minister of Justice.

Applicants cannot self-nominate their positions or argue that their role is equivalent to a listed one; the designation must be official.

South Korea's full list of qualifying occupations across all four E-7 categories is publicly available on the country's official visa information portal, giving employers and prospective workers a transparent reference point before they begin the application process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh