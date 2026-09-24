Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale displayed his impressive collection of luxury vehicles in a video filmed at his mansion

The expensive fleet included cars from leading brands such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz

The display came shortly after businessman Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban reportedly presented the musician with a black Ferrari as a gift

In a video shared on X, the On God hitmaker emerged from his white mansion before walking towards several cars arranged across the compound.

Shatta Wale’s luxury car collection at his huge white mansion draws attention: Shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

He appeared relaxed as the camera captured the property and the machines parked outside.

Shatta Wale displays luxury car collection

Among the vehicles spotted in the video were cars from BMW, Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce. The collection featured different colours and body styles, from sleek sports cars to luxury SUVs

Rather than focus on one vehicle, the footage offered viewers a broader look at the musician’s garage. Shatta Wale moved around the compound as the camera showed the cars lined up close to one another.

One standout vehicle was a black Ferrari reportedly presented to him by businessman Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban. The musician had earlier appeared in another video posing beside the sports car after receiving it as a gift.

Watch the X video below:

In that earlier footage, the Ferrari was displayed at night with its roof raised, while Shatta Wale stood near it in a tracksuit and bright orange boots.

Display draws online attention

The latest video has added to conversations about Shatta Wale’s taste for expensive vehicles and the wealth he has built throughout his music career.

The award-winning entertainer has often used social media to give followers glimpses of his homes, cars and daily life. His latest display stood out because several recognised luxury brands appeared together in one compound.

Many social media users were impressed by the number and variety of vehicles visible in the footage. Others focused on the newly received Ferrari, which appears to have become the latest addition to the musician’s growing collection.

The video did not disclose the individual models or estimated value of the cars.

Shatta Wale's tense encounter with Jomoro MP

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale appeared unhappy after Jomoro MP Dorcas Affo-Toffey approached him onstage during his performance at Nkrumafest in Nkroful.

The MP reportedly informed him that his allocated performance time had come to an end, though the exact exchange could not be clearly heard over the crowd noise.

Shatta Wale did not immediately leave the stage and continued engaging the audience, appearing visibly displeased before Affo-Toffey addressed the crowd herself.

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Source: YEN.com.gh