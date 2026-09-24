Turkey Announces Visa Requirements for Patients Seeking Medical Treatment

A Turkish medical visa grants travellers access to healthcare treatment in Türkiye that is unavailable or unaffordable in their home country

Türkiye has emerged as a leading medical tourism destination due to its modern hospitals, specialist doctors, and competitive treatment costs

Applicants must follow a structured process involving eligibility checks, facility selection, and contact with the official HealthTürkiye platform

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A Turkish medical visa is a travel document issued to individuals who need to visit Türkiye specifically to receive medical care that is either unavailable or inaccessible in their home country. Valid for a fixed period, it is intended for patients requiring specialist treatment abroad.

Türkiye has grown into one of the world's most prominent medical tourism destinations. Its hospitals and clinics are equipped with advanced technology, and its medical professionals are trained across a wide range of specialities.

Turkey outlines medical visa requirements for foreign patients seeking care Photo credit: Alexander W Helin, blackCAT/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Treatment costs in Türkiye are generally lower than in comparable destinations, making the country an attractive option for patients seeking quality care at a manageable price.

Its geographical position, accessible from Africa, Europe and Asia through multiple international airports and a developed transport network, further strengthens its appeal.

Who qualifies for a Turkish medical visa

To be eligible, an applicant must hold a valid passport and provide documentation confirming a medical condition that requires treatment in Türkiye. The condition need not be life-threatening; it can range from elective surgery to complex specialist procedures not available at home.

Prospective patients are encouraged to research accredited hospitals and clinics carefully before committing to a facility. Türkiye hosts a large number of internationally recognised healthcare institutions, and matching the right facility to a specific condition is an important step in the process.

The application process step by step

Applicants can contact HealthTürkiye, the official platform managed by International Health Services Ltd. (USHAŞ), a subsidiary of the Turkish Ministry of Health. The platform is designed to help international patients navigate the country's healthcare system and coordinate their medical travel arrangements.

Once a facility has been confirmed, the applicant pays the relevant visa fee. The fee varies depending on the visa type and the intended duration of stay. Processing typically takes between one week and ten days, with the result communicated to the applicant by email.

After receiving approval, the traveller books flights and arranges accommodation, ensuring that their passport and visa documents are kept accessible throughout the journey. Upon arrival in Türkiye, the patient reports directly to the chosen medical facility, which provides all necessary guidance for the treatment ahead.

For full details on eligibility criteria and the application procedure, prospective applicants can contact their nearest Turkish embassy or visit the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs website for visa information.

Turkey names 9 African countries eligible for 2026 eVisa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Turkey had named the full list of African countries whose citizens qualify for its electronic visa programme in 2026.

The announcement shows that the vast majority of African nationals remain excluded from the streamlined online application process.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh