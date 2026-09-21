Germany's Make It in Germany platform published the official shortage occupations list covering 12 health sector roles

The 12 health occupations qualify workers for both the EU Blue Card residence permit and the points-based Chancenkarte

Eligibility for the shortage list is tied to specific occupational codes, making the exact job titles critical for applicants

Germany has officially named 12 health sector roles as shortage occupations, making workers in those fields eligible for the EU Blue Card residence permit and the points-based Chancenkarte under the country's Skilled Immigration Act.

Germany lists 12 health occupations eligible for the EU Blue Card residence permit. Photo source: @schoolingermany_gh

Source: Getty Images

The announcement came through the Make It in Germany platform, the German government's official resource for prospective skilled workers and employers navigating the country's immigration pathways.

Knowing the precise occupational codes linked to these roles is essential, as both schemes rely on them during the application process.

Health occupations on Germany's shortage list

The 12 qualifying roles span a broad range of health professions. They are:

Generalist medical practitioners Specialist medical practitioners Nursing professionals Midwifery professionals Veterinarians Dentists Pharmacists Environmental and occupational health and hygiene professionals Physiotherapists Dietitians and nutritionists Audiologists and speech therapists Optometrists and ophthalmic opticians

Health professionals not elsewhere classified are also included under the list.

What the shortage list means for applicants

Germany reformed its Skilled Immigration Act to draw more international talent, and the EU Blue Card sits at the centre of that effort. The permit allows qualified professionals to live and work in Germany, with a route to permanent residence after a specified period.

The Chancenkarte operates on a different model. It uses a points system that weighs factors including qualifications, work experience, language proficiency, and age.

Appearing on the official shortage occupations list strengthens a candidate's position under both schemes and can lead to faster processing and more favourable conditions when applying for a residence permit.

The shortage list is designed to serve both individuals planning their move and employers looking to recruit from outside Germany. Workers in occupations listed on it stand to benefit from a smoother application process overall.

Germany had previously published a separate list of seven IT occupations also qualifying for the EU Blue Card, signalling a broader push to fill critical skills gaps across multiple sectors of its economy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh