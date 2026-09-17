The UK Government published official guidance clarifying who qualifies as a night worker and what protections apply to them

Night workers face a strict 8-hour average limit per 24-hour period, with even tighter rules for roles involving hazards or heavy strain

Workers aged 16 or 17 face a blanket ban on working between midnight and 4 am under the published rules

The UK Government has published official guidance setting out clear limits on how many hours night workers can be required to work, along with broader protections covering pay, record-keeping, and young workers.

UK government clarifies night working rules for employees. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Under the rules, any employee who regularly works at least three hours during the night period qualifies as a night worker.

The standard night period runs from 11 pm to 6 am, although employers and workers can agree in writing on a different seven-hour window, as long as it includes the hours between midnight and 5 am.

UK's 8-hour rule night workers cannot opt out of

The most significant provision in the guidance is a firm cap of eight hours of work, on average, in any 24 hours.

Crucially, this is not a limit that workers can choose to waive, unlike some other working time protections.

The average is ordinarily calculated across a 17-week reference period, though this window can be extended to as long as 52 weeks where a collective or workforce agreement is in place. Regular overtime is included in the calculation, but occasional overtime is not.

For night workers whose roles carry particular hazards or place considerable mental or physical demands on them, the rules tighten further.

These employees cannot work more than eight hours in a single 24-hour period at all, with no averaging permitted. Employers are also legally obliged to conduct a risk assessment to identify any such hazards or strains in advance.

On pay, night workers are entitled to the National Minimum Wage, but the guidance makes clear there is no additional or enhanced rate specifically for night shifts.

For sleep-in shifts, such as those carried out by care workers, payment is tied to what the worker is primarily expected to do.

Those who are expected to sleep for most of the shift and have access to suitable sleeping facilities are only entitled to the minimum wage for the periods they are actually awake and working.

Stricter protections for under-18s on night shifts

Workers aged 16 or 17 are subject to additional restrictions. They are generally prohibited from working between 10 pm and 6 am, or between 11 pm and 7 am if their contract states otherwise.

A blanket ban on working between midnight and 4 am applies regardless of the industry or circumstance.

Limited exceptions exist in sectors such as retail, hospitality, hospitals, and agriculture, particularly in situations where no adult worker is available, and the young person is needed to maintain a service or manage a sudden spike in demand.

Where an exception applies, the employer must provide the young person with a compensatory rest period matching the length of the extended shift.

The guidance also requires employers to keep records of night workers' hours for a minimum of two years to demonstrate compliance. Workers who choose not to work nights are protected from discrimination on that basis.

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Source: YEN.com.gh