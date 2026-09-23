The UK government published updated official guidance identifying specific crew-based occupations exempt from the Electronic Travel Authorisation requirement

The ETA scheme currently covers nationals of 82 countries who do not need a visa but must obtain electronic clearance before arriving in the UK

The government attached a key condition to the exemptions that workers in these roles must be aware of before travelling

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The United Kingdom government has published updated official guidance outlining four specific crew-based occupations whose holders are exempt from the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) requirement, even if they hold passports from countries ordinarily subject to the scheme.

The UK mentions the occupations that exempt citizens from applying for ETA to enter. Photo source: @andyburnham

Source: Getty Images

The ETA applies to citizens of 82 countries who can visit the UK without a visa but must obtain electronic pre-travel clearance before arrival. However, the government's guidance carves out distinct exceptions for workers in certain professional roles.

The 4 job categories covered by the exemption

Seafarers are among those exempt, provided they arrive or depart as working crew members, hold an International Labour Organisation (ILO) seafarer's book, or travel for repatriation.

Ferry crew members also qualify, as long as they are actively operating as crew either entering or leaving the UK, or joining a ferry scheduled to depart UK waters.

Airline crew are covered when working as aircrew, deadheading to reach another departure point, or positioning for a subsequent flight.

International rail crew round out the four categories, though their exemption comes with more specific conditions.

They must be working on a through-train or shuttle train and must either remain within designated control areas or be scheduled to depart within seven days of entering the UK.

Important condition workers must note

The UK government has made clear that these exemptions are strictly tied to professional crew duties.

Any worker from one of these groups who plans to carry out activities under the standard visitor route, rather than travelling purely in a crew capacity, will still need to apply for an ETA before entering the country.

This condition is particularly relevant for crew members who might combine a work transit with leisure or business activity during a UK stopover. In such cases, the professional status alone will not be sufficient to bypass the ETA requirement.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh