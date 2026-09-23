US-based Kenyan content creator, known as The Kenyan American, shared that he had been in hospital for six days

Githanga shared photos from his hospital bed, thanking followers for their prayers and support during his ICU stay

The popular diaspora creator did not disclose the nature of his illness but shared a message of faith and resilience

Owen Githanga, the US-based Kenyan content creator widely recognised online as The Kenyan American, has shared that he was hospitalised for six days, five of which were spent in the intensive care unit.

Kenyan-American influencer Owen Githanga spends six days in the hospital, including five in the ICU. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Githanga broke the news through his TikTok page, sharing photos taken from his hospital bed.

In his post, he wrote:

"Day 6 of being hospitalised (5 in the ICU). Thank you for all your prayers and love. We forge ahead, waiting for His healing."

He did not share the nature of his illness, but his message conveyed quiet faith rather than alarm.

Who is Owen Githanga?

Githanga has built one of the most recognisable Kenyan diaspora platforms on social media.

Working as an accountant in the United States, he has spent years documenting the realities of Kenyan immigrant life in America, from practical advice on the best states for first-time movers to candid conversations about navigating two distinct cultures.

His content has earned him hundreds of thousands of followers and millions of likes across TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

One of his most memorable moments came when he packed hundreds of frozen chapatis to take back to the US after a holiday in Kenya, a detail that instantly resonated with his community.

It was the kind of authentic, relatable storytelling that made him a trusted voice among Kenyans both at home and in the diaspora.

The update took many of his followers by surprise. His platform is typically filled with upbeat, community-driven content, so the hospital photographs offered the first real indication of how serious his situation was.

The post drew an immediate wave of concern and well-wishes from the online community he has spent years nurturing.

His use of hashtags including #kenyansinusaus and #kenyantiktokke signalled that he was speaking directly to his diaspora audience.

As of his most recent update, Githanga remained in hospital and was continuing to recover.

A man accuses Tamale Teaching Hospital after his brother died during dialysis due to a power outage and a non-functional generator. Image credit: Salman Al Faris/FB, Tetiana Kitura/iStock

Source: UGC

Blackout claims man's life at a hospital

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man publicly blamed the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) for the death of his brother, alleging that a power outage during a dialysis session, combined with a non-functional standby generator and no available oxygen, left the patient unable to survive.

Salma Al Faris shared the account of his brother's final hours in a Facebook post on August 29, 2026, days after Sumaila Amadu died at the hospital's Renal Clinic on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

Sumaila had been living with chronic kidney disease and depended on dialysis twice a week to stay alive.

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Source: YEN.com.gh