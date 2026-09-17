Ireland Names Countries Whose citizens Qualify for 1-Year Working Holiday Scheme

Ireland's Immigration Service officially published the list of countries whose young citizens can apply for a Working Holiday Authorisation

The scheme, backed by bilateral agreements, allows successful applicants to live and work in Ireland for up to one year

African countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa do not appear on the eligibility list

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Ireland has released the official list of countries whose young citizens are eligible to apply for its Working Holiday Authorisation, opening a pathway for successful candidates to live and work in the country for up to 12 months.

Ireland mentions the country that can benefit from the Working Holiday scheme. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Irish Immigration Service confirmed that the programme operates through bilateral agreements between Ireland and a carefully selected group of governments.

Because spaces are strictly limited, not every applicant from an eligible country is guaranteed a place.

Countries eligible for Ireland's Working Holiday Scheme

Ten countries made the eligibility list. They are :

Andorra Argentina Australia Canada Chile Hong Kong Japan New Zealand South Korea United States of America

Citizens from countries outside this list cannot participate in the programme. This means most African nations, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa, are currently excluded from this particular route to working in Ireland.

How Ireland's application process works

All applications must be submitted through Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs via its official website. A key condition of the scheme is that applicants must not already be residing in Ireland when they submit their request.

Once a successful applicant enters the country, they are required to register with Irish immigration authorities.

The arrangement is intentionally temporary in nature, allowing participants to experience life in Ireland and cover their living costs through short-term employment, rather than pursuing permanent residency or a long-term visa route.

The scheme is not a migration pathway but rather a cultural and work experience programme, designed to benefit young people on both sides of each bilateral agreement.

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Source: YEN.com.gh