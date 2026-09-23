Ghalieb Hendricks, a fullback who captained Western Province and represented South Africa through SARU in the 1980s, passed away on September 23, 2026

Hendricks played during the apartheid era, when many talented players were denied official Springbok recognition despite their ability on the field

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander and Vineyards RFC paid tribute to Hendricks, describing him as a giant of the game and the club's greatest ever

Ghalieb Hendricks, a celebrated fullback who captained Western Province and carried South Africa's colours through SARU during the 1980s, passed away on 23 September 2026 following a short illness.

Family confirms death of rugby legend Ghalieb Hendricks and SARU representative. Image credit: Vineyards Rugby/FB, Nugh Tyer/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Hendricks, who grew up in Paarl, built a career that took him across Western Province, Boland, and Vineyards RFC.

He competed during one of South African rugby's most turbulent periods, when the apartheid system prevented countless gifted players from earning formal Springbok recognition.

After the sport's eventual unification, Hendricks was among those belatedly awarded Springbok colours in acknowledgement of their talent and service.

SA Rugby President pays tribute to Hendricks

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander remembered Hendricks with great warmth, describing him as "an absolute giant and a highly respected figure within the rugby community, especially in the Cape Malay rugby fraternity."

Alexander conveyed his condolences to Hendricks' wife, Najmoenisa, and their four children: Gadeeja, Hasheem, Baheejah, and Firdous.

Vineyards RFC mourns a club legend, Hendricks

Vineyards Rugby Club, where Hendricks left perhaps his deepest mark, honoured him as "Vineyards RFC's greatest," stating that his legacy stretched far beyond what he achieved on the pitch.

Family member Nugh Tyer offered a personal reflection on Hendricks' life and influence, recalling him as an outstanding fullback whose standing among his peers never diminished long after he hung up his boots.

Tyer noted that accomplished players who had shared a field with Hendricks, whether as teammates or opponents, continued to regard him as one of the finest they had ever encountered.

He also echoed the sentiment that apartheid had robbed Hendricks and others of the recognition their talent deserved at the highest level of the sport.

Ghalieb Hendricks leaves behind a family, a club, and a rugby community that will remember him not only for what he achieved in his playing days, but for the character and dignity he brought to the game throughout his life.

The Facebook post below contains Vineyard Rugby’s tribute to the late rugby legend, Ghalieb Hendricks.

German influencer dies after accident on honeymoon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a German travel influencer died nearly three weeks after sustaining life-threatening injuries during a bicycle collision on her honeymoon in northern Italy.

Laura Viktoria Härtig, 30, who had cultivated a following of over 53,000 on Instagram through her travel and outdoor adventure content, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2026.

Her death came 19 days after the crash that cut short what was meant to be one of the most joyful periods of her life.

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Source: YEN.com.gh