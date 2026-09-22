Germany published official guidelines detailing visa and employment routes for international IT and AI specialists

The country's tech sector recorded an annual turnover of €307 billion, with around 109,000 IT roles projected to go unfilled in 2025

Both university graduates and vocational certificate holders can qualify, and non-tech professionals with AI skills are also eligible

Germany has laid out a clear pathway for international technology professionals, including those from Africa, to live and work in the country, releasing comprehensive official guidelines on how IT and artificial intelligence specialists can secure visas and find employment.

The guidance appeared on the Make It in Germany portal, a government-backed platform designed to attract skilled workers from abroad.

Germany lists IT and AI jobs for Ghanaians and other foreigners to apply. Photo credit: SOPA Images & jeffbergen/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

It paints a picture of a sector in urgent need of talent, describing Germany's IT, telecommunications, and consumer electronics industry as Europe's market leader, generating an annual turnover of €307 billion and recording an innovation rate of 92.4 per cent.

Germany's acute shortage of tech talent

The document makes no attempt to downplay the scale of the skills gap. Around 109,000 IT positions are expected to remain unfilled across Germany throughout 2025, with vacancies spread across small and medium-sized businesses, large industrial corporations, and global multinationals.

The roles drawing the most urgent demand include software developers responsible for building and maintaining applications, application support specialists managing enterprise platforms such as SAP and SharePoint, IT security experts equipped to handle growing digital threats, and data scientists capable of extracting insights from complex datasets by combining computer science with mathematical methods.

Artificial intelligence creates new entry points

A significant portion of the guidelines focuses on artificial intelligence, reflecting Germany's broader ambition to position itself as a leading hub for emerging technologies.

Employers in Germany are looking for professionals who can build intelligent applications, improve how data is accessed and used, and scale digital solutions across commercial operations.

Specific roles highlighted in the AI space include AI engineers, specialised AI software developers, data scientists, computer scientists, and database developers and administrators.

One aspect of the guidelines that stands out is the broadened definition of who qualifies. A formal university degree in computer science, data science, or artificial intelligence remains a standard route, but it is not the only one.

Candidates who have completed a recognised IT apprenticeship and followed it up with advanced professional training are also considered eligible.

Perhaps most notably, the guidelines acknowledge that artificial intelligence skills are no longer the exclusive territory of traditional tech professionals.

Non-tech workers who have developed meaningful AI expertise are increasingly in demand across a wide range of industries, opening the door to professionals from varied career backgrounds.

Germany lists steps foreigners need for IT jobs

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that German authorities had released structured guidance to help international candidates secure jobs in Germany's technology sector.

The advice covered everything from choosing the right application language to assembling a professional submission package.

Foreign applicants also received specific tips on navigating interviews, including options for video and telephone calls.

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Source: YEN.com.gh