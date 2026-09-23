Qatar released official salary thresholds that determine whether a foreign worker qualifies to sponsor family members to live in the country

The minimum earnings required differ depending on whether the expatriate works in the government or private sector

A housing allowance provided by an employer can lower the salary threshold for private sector workers

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Qatar has established specific monthly income requirements that foreign residents must meet before they can legally sponsor their spouses and children to join them in the country.

The Gulf nation has outlined separate conditions for government and private sector employees, with the figures varying according to employment type and whether the employer provides housing as part of the compensation package.

Qatar sets salary thresholds for family sponsorship, with different rules for government and private workers, and dependent age limits now. Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Qatar's salary rules for government workers

Foreign nationals employed in Qatar's government or semi-government sector must satisfy two conditions to qualify for family sponsorship.

Their job title must be classified as a senior profession, confirmed through either an employment contract or an official letter from the employer.

In addition, the worker must receive employer-provided family housing or earn a minimum monthly salary of QAR 10,000 as stipulated in the employment contract.

What private sector workers must earn

The structure for private sector expatriates operates on a sliding scale tied to housing arrangements. Workers who do not receive accommodation from their employer must earn at least QAR 10,000 per month to be eligible.

However, where the employer provides a family housing facility, that minimum threshold falls to QAR 6,000 per month.

Beyond the salary conditions, Qatar also sets requirements for the family members themselves. The sponsored dependants must hold valid health insurance that covers the entire duration of their stay.

Male children are eligible for sponsorship only if they are aged 25 or below, while female children must be unmarried to qualify under the arrangement.

The conditions reflect Qatar's broader effort to regulate family reunification among its large expatriate population, which makes up the substantial majority of residents in the country.

Qatar scraps free visa extension policy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Qatar had announced an end to its temporary policy of automatically extending entry visas, with normal immigration rules set to resume from June 7, 2026.

The policy granted all categories of expired or near-expiry entry visas an automatic one-month extension.

The measure was processed electronically at no cost, requiring no action from the visa holder.

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Source: YEN.com.gh