Nigerian gospel singer Nutty Josh has reportedly died, according to an account shared with a faith-based blog, sparking grief from the Christian music community

A source claimed the singer was hit from behind by a runaway driver while riding his power bike, leaving him in a coma for about a month before his death

A commenter pushed back on the circulating account, insisting the family had already released an official statement and disputing a key detail of how the accident happened

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Grief has spread through Nigeria's gospel music scene following reports that singer Nutty Josh has died, weeks after a road accident reportedly left him in a coma.

Nigerian gospel singer Nutty Josh has reportedly died weeks after a road accident left him in a coma, sparking tributes online. Image credit: Nutty Josh

Source: Instagram

Details of his final days emerged gradually rather than all at once. A source connected to a faith-based blog offered the first account of what reportedly happened.

"All I know is that he was hit by a runaway driver while riding his power bike. He was hit from the back and he has been in coma for a month," the source said.

However, the source acknowledged that he did not have the full details surrounding the incident, leaving key questions about the crash unanswered.

Source shares details of Nutty Josh's accident

The account places the crash weeks before Nutty Josh's reported death, with the impact leaving him unconscious for close to a month.

Beyond the driver striking him from behind, no further details of the incident, including its exact date or location, have been independently confirmed.

An obituary reportedly posted on Facebook has since added to the wave of tributes circulating online.

Nutty Josh's death: blog shares unconfirmed new update

Kingdomboiz, the faith-based Facebook blog with over 384,000 followers that first shared details of Nutty Josh's passing, later published a follow-up update with additional information.

According to the update, people familiar with the situation say Nutty Josh sustained injuries during an incident at a motorcycle training school in Abuja, about five weeks before his death.

The blog said a runaway driver was reportedly still involved, but contrary to its earlier account, that driver was not riding a power bike.

He is said to have later experienced persistent headaches and breathing difficulty, though those around him reportedly did not immediately recognise the seriousness of the symptoms.

At one point, he appeared to be recovering and attended church, where he testified about how God had helped him through the incident.

However, on returning to the hospital afterwards, doctors reportedly discovered he had also sustained internal injuries and placed him under further examination and treatment.

He was later put in a medically induced coma and passed away on a Sunday morning, according to the blog.

Kingdomboiz stressed that these details describe the events preceding his death and should not be taken as an officially confirmed medical cause of death, as YEN.com.gh could not independently verify the update either.

Below is the Facebook post.

Olu Jacobs' burial plans announced by family

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the family of Nollywood legend Olu Jacobs released the full programme for his burial, starting with a Night of Tributes on September 30 at Glover Memorial Hall in Lagos.

A funeral service is scheduled for October 2 at This Present House in Lekki.

Olu Jacobs passed away on September 16, 2026, at the age of 84, with his death confirmed by his wife, veteran actress Joke Silva, and their son, Olusoji Jacobs.

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Source: YEN.com.gh