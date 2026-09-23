A 35-year-old Nigerian national, Olamide Shanu, pleaded guilty in the District of Idaho to charges tied to a cyber-enabled fraud operation

Shanu and his co-conspirators reportedly targeted around 150 American victims through extortion and romance scams across the United States

The US Department of Justice announced Shanu faces up to 20 years in prison and is set to be sentenced on 15 December

A 35-year-old Nigerian national, Olamide Shanu, has pleaded guilty before a federal court in the District of Idaho to charges linked to a sophisticated international fraud operation that targeted roughly 150 Americans and generated more than $2.5 million in criminal proceeds.

35-year-old man Olamide Shanu pleads guilty to $2.5M romance Fraud in the US

Source: Instagram

The United States Department of Justice announced the development in a statement on Tuesday, 22 September 2026.

According to court documents, Shanu and his co-conspirators ran parallel schemes involving extortion and romance fraud, with laundered funds ultimately funnelled back to Nigeria through cryptocurrency wallets and peer-to-peer payment platforms.

How Olamide Shanu operated his scam schemes

In the extortion arm of the operation, Shanu and his associates primarily targeted male victims. They persuaded those individuals to share private images of themselves, then threatened to distribute the material to the victims' family members and friends unless payments were made. At least one victim was located in Idaho.

The romance fraud component followed a different but equally calculated approach. Using fabricated identities on social media, the group built fake emotional connections with victims, who were typically older men and women.

Once trust was established, the co-conspirators invented urgent financial needs and convinced victims to transfer money, which was then laundered through digital payment channels before reaching Nigeria.

Shanu was extradited to the United States from the United Kingdom in 2025. He pleaded guilty specifically to conspiracy to commit money laundering and is scheduled to be sentenced on 15 December. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

US officials react to Olamide Shanu's guilty plea

According to Linda Ikeji, senior US officials used the case to send a firm warning to international cybercriminals. Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the Justice Department's Criminal Division said,

"This case exposes a sophisticated international scheme that exploited Americans through extortion and romance fraud, laundering millions in criminal proceeds. Criminals, like Olamide Shanu, who prey on vulnerable victims in this manner rob them of their savings and sense of decency."

US Attorney Bart M. Davis for the District of Idaho added:

"This prosecution demonstrates our unwavering commitment to holding cybercriminals accountable, no matter where they operate in the world."

By securing the extradition of this defendant from Nigeria and bringing him to justice for extortion and other cyber-enabled fraud schemes, we are sending a clear message that those who exploit victims and launder millions in illicit proceeds will face serious consequences."

Assistant Director Brent Daniels of the US Secret Service's Office of Field Operations described extortion as "a heinous crime that preys on fear, shame, and trust to exploit victims in deeply personal ways."

The case was investigated by the US Secret Service and the Boise Police Department, with support from the Department of Justice's Office of International Affairs, the State Department, and UK authorities. A federal district court judge will determine the final sentence based on US Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory considerations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh