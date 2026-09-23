The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its afternoon forecast for Wednesday, September 23, 2026, warning of thunderstorms across several regions

GMet flagged a rainstorm over southeastern Burkina Faso that could sweep into northern Ghana from late afternoon

Coastal areas are expected to stay largely sunny, though the sea state has been rated rough

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its afternoon weather forecast for Wednesday, September 23, 2026, cautioning residents in several parts of the country to prepare for thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

According to GMet, thunderstorms developing over the transition zone this afternoon will gradually extend into communities including Kintampo, Atebubu, Buipe, Techiman, Amantin, Ejura and their environs as the evening approaches.

GMet warns of thunderstorms and rain across 7 areas in Ghana this afternoon, September 23, 2026.Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Communities in the middle sector can also expect slight to moderate rainfall during the same period.

Of particular concern is a rainstorm that meteorologists have already observed forming over southeastern Burkina Faso.

That system is tracking westward and is forecast to reach most parts of Ghana's northern sector from late afternoon into the evening hours.

Coastal Areas and Sea Conditions

Along the coast and nearby inland communities, conditions will be relatively calm, with sunshine and some cloud cover dominating the day.

However, GMet noted that isolated spots could still receive light showers despite the generally fair outlook.

Mariners and fishing communities received a separate advisory: the state of the sea has been classified as rough, with a rating of 2. Residents who rely on the sea for their livelihoods are advised to exercise extreme caution.

GMet urged the public to stay safe as weather conditions evolve across the country throughout the day.

Read the afternoon weather update from the GMet on X below:

GMet's earlier thunderstorm warning

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued its morning forecast for Wednesday, July 23, 2026, covering weather conditions across the country.

Misty and cloudy skies had dominated the morning, with slight rain or thunderstorms affecting a few areas across Ghana.

GMet had warned that thunderstorms and rain would spread across the Middle, Transition and Northern sectors by evening.

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Source: YEN.com.gh