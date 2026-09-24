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Ireland Names 5 African Countries Exempt From Visa Application Fees in 2026
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Ireland Names 5 African Countries Exempt From Visa Application Fees in 2026

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
2 min read
  • Ireland's Department of Justice confirmed a visa fee exemption list that includes five African nations in 2026
  • Citizens of Côte d'Ivoire, Morocco, Tunisia, Uganda, and Zambia are among those who qualify for the exemption
  • Travellers from the five countries must still meet all other Irish immigration entry requirements to gain access

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Five African countries have made it onto Ireland's official visa fee exemption list, according to a confirmation from the country's Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration.

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Ireland names five African countries eligible for a free 30-day tourist visa.
Source: Getty Images

The details are published on the Irish Immigration Service's website, which outlines the full schedule of pre-clearance and entry visa fees for 2026. While the exemption list spans multiple regions globally, only a small number of African nations appear on it.

African countries on Ireland's Visa Fee Exemption list

The five African countries whose citizens are not required to pay the standard Irish visa application fee are Côte d'Ivoire, Morocco, Tunisia, Uganda, and Zambia.

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For nationals of these countries, the cost that would ordinarily apply during the application process is waived entirely. However, the exemption is limited to fees only — applicants must still satisfy all other conditions set by Irish immigration authorities before they can be granted entry.

What the Exemption Means for Travellers

The waiver represents a meaningful reduction in the financial burden associated with international travel documentation, particularly for applicants from countries where visa costs can be a significant barrier.

Ireland's visa system typically charges application fees that vary depending on the type and duration of entry being sought. Being included on the exemption list means citizens of the five listed African nations can proceed through the formal application process without that added cost, provided they comply with all remaining requirements.

The exemption list covers nationalities from several parts of the world, though African representation on it remains limited to these five countries for 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

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