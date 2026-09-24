The US Embassy's American Citizen Services team is travelling to Kumasi for a special outreach event on October 1, 2026

The event at the American Corner in Asokwa will include a town hall session and walk-in hours covering passport and voting services

Registration is required by September 29, 2026, and the event is open to US citizens aged 18 and older with a valid passport

The United States Embassy's American Citizen Services (ACS) unit will hold a community outreach event in Kumasi on Wednesday, October 1, 2026, bringing consular services directly to US citizens living in the Ashanti Region.

The event will take place at the American Corner, located inside the Top Martins Complex in Asokwa, Kumasi.

US Embassy to Hold Kumasi Town Hall for American Citizens on October 1

Source: Facebook

It is open to US citizens who are 18 years of age or older and hold a valid US passport. Interested participants must register no later than Monday, September 29, 2026.

The programme is split into two sessions. From 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the ACS team will host a town hall designed to walk attendees through the range of consular services available to American citizens residing abroad.

A key focus of the session will be the Citizen Liaison Volunteer (CLV) programme, an initiative that allows US citizens to serve as points of contact within their local communities and maintain closer ties with the broader American citizen community in Ghana.

The second session runs from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and operates on a walk-in basis, meaning no prior appointment is needed. During this window, citizens can drop off a completed Federal Voting Assistance Programme (FVAP) absentee ballot, submit an adult passport renewal application using Form DS-82, enquire about joining the CLV programme, or direct any general questions to ACS staff.

Registration Deadline and Eligibility

The registration deadline of September 29 gives prospective attendees a narrow window to confirm their place ahead of the event.

Participants are advised to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria, specifically that they hold US citizenship, are aged 18 or above, and carry a valid US passport, before registering.

The Kumasi outreach reflects the embassy's effort to extend its services beyond Accra and reach American citizens living in other parts of Ghana.

For many US citizens in the Ashanti Region, the event represents a convenient opportunity to handle official matters without travelling to the capital.

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Source: YEN.com.gh