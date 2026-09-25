Ruger touched down in Ghana on Friday, September 25, 2026, ahead of his performance at the Odwira Festival 2026 Concert

Traditional dancers performed the Adowa dance at the airport to welcome the Nigerian Afrobeats star to Ghana

Ruger is set to perform at Superb Lounge in Akropong as part of this year's much-anticipated Odwira Festival celebrations

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Nigerian Afrobeats star Ruger has arrived in Ghana ahead of his performance at the Odwira Festival 2026 Concert, receiving a vibrant traditional welcome at the airport on Friday, September 25, 2026.

Ruger arrives in Ghana for the Odwira Festival 2026 concert in Akropong as he receives a royal-style welcome. Image credit: Ghana News Guide, Zion Felix

Source: Facebook

Footage captured at the airport showed traditional dancers performing the Adowa dance to greet the "Asiwaju" hitmaker as he touched down in the country.

The reception was lively and culturally rich, with well-wishers gathered alongside the performers to mark his arrival.

Ruger moved through the welcome ceremony with ease, taking in the display that gave his visit a distinctly Ghanaian flavour from the moment he landed.

As part of the ceremony, a sash was draped around his neck, and he was handed a bouquet, rounding off a colourful airport greeting that has already generated buzz ahead of the concert.

Ruger set to perform at Superb Lounge in Akropong

The concert is scheduled to take place at Superb Lounge in Akropong, forming part of the broader programme of activities tied to this year's Odwira celebrations.

The Odwira Festival holds deep cultural significance for the Akuapem people, and the 2026 edition has drawn considerable interest with its mix of traditional festivities and live entertainment.

Ruger's inclusion on the lineup adds a cross-border dimension to the celebrations, blending contemporary Afrobeats with the rich cultural heritage that defines the festival.

The singer has cultivated a substantial following across the African continent through his energetic stage presence and a catalogue of hits that have resonated well beyond Nigeria's borders.

Ruger's growing pan-African appeal

His appearance at the Odwira Festival underscores the growing appetite in Ghana for Nigerian Afrobeats talent at cultural events.

With fans expected to turn out in strong numbers for his set, the concert shapes up as one of the standout moments of this year's Odwira programme.

Now that Ruger is in Ghana, attention firmly shifts to what promises to be a memorable night on stage in Akropong.

The Instagram video of Ruger's arrival is below.

Davido reacts to Mahama's speech at UNGA 81

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Davido’s reaction to Ghanaian President John Mahama’s unique introduction at the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

The Nigerian Afrobeats star shared a video of Mahama’s speech on his Instagram Story, bringing fresh attention to the president’s personal account of his roots and family background.

Mahama’s decision to depart from the formal diplomatic script and speak about his upbringing stood out before an international audience. Davido’s post extended the moment beyond the UNGA, while the president’s affectionate exchange with First Lady Lordina Mahama also drew warm reactions online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh