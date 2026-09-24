Finland's Immigration Service outlined strict working hour rules for foreign students holding study residence permits

Students on study permits can work more than 30 hours in a single week under a specific condition Finland has set

Employers of foreign students in Finland also carry legal responsibility under the country's immigration rules

Finland has drawn a clear line on how much foreign students can work while studying in the country, with the Finnish Immigration Service setting out detailed rules that affect both students and their employers.

Finland announces working hours rules for foreign students on study permits.

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Under the current framework, students holding a residence permit issued for study purposes may work an average of 30 hours per week. The rules are structured around yearly averages rather than rigid weekly caps, which gives students room to adjust their working hours across different periods of the academic calendar. In practical terms, the allowance translates to roughly 120 hours per month or 1,560 hours across a full year.

Finland: Holiday and internship exceptions for students

During holiday periods, students face no restriction on the number of hours they can work each week. They may take on full-time employment during breaks, provided the 30-hour weekly average holds across the entire year. This arrangement is designed to give students a meaningful window to earn additional income when academic demands ease.

Compulsory internships and diploma work present a separate case altogether. Where such placements form a required part of a degree programme and the credit arrangement was agreed upon before the internship began, the standard 30-hour weekly limit does not apply. However, if work is registered as an internship only after it has already taken place, the usual cap kicks in.

Employer responsibilities under Finnish immigration rules

The obligation to respect working hour limits does not fall on students alone. Finnish immigration rules place a clear duty on employers to check how many hours a student's permit allows and to ensure that figure is not exceeded in practice. Should the terms of a permit be violated, both the student and the employer can be held accountable.

Students who received their residence permits before 15 April 2022, when legislative changes came into force, are entitled to the same working rights as those issued permits under the updated rules. They may equally work up to an average of 30 hours per week.

The Finnish government's approach reflects an effort to strike a balance: allowing international students enough flexibility to support themselves financially while keeping academic study at the heart of their time in Finland.

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Source: YEN.com.gh