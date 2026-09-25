Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined who can apply for citizenship through conferral, naming two specific groups

Permanent residents and New Zealand citizens on a Special Category visa are the two groups recognised under this pathway

Applicants must meet several conditions beyond residency status, including being physically present in Australia at a key stage

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has clarified which groups of people are eligible to pursue citizenship through conferral, one of the most commonly used routes to becoming an Australian citizen.

Australia names two groups eligible for citizenship under special residence rules. Photo credit: Bay Ismoyo, Atstock Productions

Source: Instagram

According to official guidance from the department, two categories of people qualify under this pathway: permanent residents of Australia, and New Zealand citizens who hold a Special Category visa, specifically the subclass 444 visa. Both groups must hold their respective visa status at two critical moments — when they lodge their application and when the department makes its final decision.

Key Conditions for Citizenship Applicants

Residency status alone is not enough to secure approval. The department outlined additional requirements that all applicants must satisfy before a decision can be reached.

Applicants must be physically present in Australia at the time the department processes their case, with only limited exceptions permitted. They must also maintain a valid permanent resident status or Special Category visa throughout both the application and decision stages. Additionally, applicants need to demonstrate an intention to live in Australia, or show that they have a lasting connection to the country if they happen to be residing abroad at the time.

The physical presence requirement is particularly significant. Anyone who travels outside Australia during the processing period risks complications with their application unless they fall within the defined exceptions the department has outlined.

New Zealand Citizens and the Subclass 444 Visa

New Zealand passport holders occupy a unique position under this pathway. The subclass 444 visa allows them to live and work in Australia without any fixed time limit, yet this arrangement does not automatically translate into Australian citizenship. For New Zealanders seeking full citizenship status, the conferral process remains a necessary and distinct step.

The department has encouraged all prospective applicants to carefully review the complete eligibility criteria on its official website before submitting any paperwork, noting that satisfying the basic residency category is only a starting point and does not guarantee a successful outcome.

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Source: YEN.com.gh