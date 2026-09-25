Canada's IRCC confirmed that citizenship can be granted outside the standard naturalisation process under subsection 5(4) of the Citizenship Act

The discretionary route is reserved for only three specific circumstances, and IRCC described the bar for approval as intentionally high

Processing times for these rare applications vary widely depending on documentation, background checks, and the complexity of individual cases

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Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has confirmed that a discretionary pathway to citizenship exists for foreigners in rare and exceptional circumstances, operating entirely outside the country's standard naturalisation process.

The details emerged from IRCC's written response to a question raised by MP Larry Maguire at the Standing Committee on Citizenship and Immigration on 20 March 2023.

Canada's IRCC confirms rare discretionary citizenship under subsection 5(4), covering hardship, statelessness and service, with a deliberately very high bar. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

That response was published on 5 December 2024 and applies to cases assessed under the current legal framework.

3 grounds for discretionary citizenship in Canada

Under subsection 5(4) of the Citizenship Act, the federal government retains authority to grant citizenship to individuals who do not meet ordinary eligibility requirements, but only under three defined circumstances: special and unusual hardship, statelessness, or exceptional service to Canada.

IRCC stated that each application submitted through this provision is evaluated on its own merits, with no standardised criteria applied uniformly across cases. The agency described the pathway as one that applies "only in very exceptional cases," indicating that the overwhelming majority of applicants will not meet the threshold.

The high bar is deliberate. Because the provision bypasses the requirements that govern conventional applications, including residency periods and language assessments, the grounds for approval are narrow and each case undergoes individual scrutiny.

Processing times and priority cases

IRCC does not record standard processing timelines for subsection 5(4) applications, citing the significant variation between individual cases.

The time required to resolve a file depends on several factors, including how promptly applicants or their legal representatives submit required documentation, and whether outstanding security checks, criminal background verifications, or fingerprint results from partner agencies are still pending.

For cases flagged as urgent, the agency said resolution depends on whether sufficient documentation has already been provided and whether any legal bar to receiving citizenship exists for the applicant.

IRCC also noted that some files initially categorised as belonging to so-called "lost Canadians," a term referring to individuals who lost or never received citizenship due to historical provisions in the law, may be reclassified upon closer examination if they are found not to meet that definition.

The agency said it continues to treat subsection 5(4) cases as a priority, including those involving lost Canadians, minors, and individuals who lost citizenship under Section 8 of the Citizenship Act.

Canada waives entry requirement for four traveller groups

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had detailed its entry rules for travellers arriving by land or water.

It said that an electronic travel authorisation (eTA) is not required for a defined group of visitors who would otherwise need one.

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Source: YEN.com.gh