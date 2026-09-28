Ghanaian gospel musician Florence Obinim visited Prophet Ogyaba's church and performed during a service, according to a video she shared on TikTok on September 27, 2026

The video ended with Florence sharing a warm hug with Ogyaba, weeks after her estranged husband Bishop Obinim demanded she distance herself from the controversial prophet

Social media users flooded the comment section with reactions, with many saying Florence was quietly responding to Obinim through her actions amid their ongoing marriage saga

Gospel artist Florence Obinim has sparked strong reactions after sharing a video of herself performing at Prophet Ogyaba's church and sharing a warm hug with him.

Florence Obinim shares a warm moment with Prophet Ogyaba at his church despite her husband's warning. Image credit: Florence Obinim (TikTok)/Ogyaba, Obinim (Facebook).

Source: UGC

This is despite the long-running public feud between Ogyaba and Florence's estranged husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim.

Florence Obinim's husband publicly listed distancing herself from the prophet as one of his conditions for reconciliation during a church service on September 8, 2026.

The bishop also wanted her to apologise publicly on social media, following reports that her family had returned the traditional drinks to signal the end of their 22-year marriage.

He further questioned why she had confided in Ogyaba rather than his parents or church members, claiming the prophet used the information to disgrace him online.

Ogyaba had sided with Florence in June 2026, alleging Obinim had treated her unfairly, and the bishop responded by declaring a spiritual war on him.

Florence Obinim performs at Ogyaba's church

In the TikTok video shared on Sunday, September 27, 2026, Florence ministered in song for the congregation at Ogyaba's church.

At the end of the clip, she and the prophet shared a warm hug and a light moment in front of the congregation.

Her visit came weeks after Bishop Obinim publicly asked her to distance herself from the prophet.

The TikTok video of Florence Obinim, in which she performs at Prophet Ogyaba's church and shares a hug with him, is below.

Fans react to Florence Obinim's church visit

Many TikTok users were amused by the visit, with some saying Florence was responding to Obinim silently through her actions.

Others questioned whether Ogyaba would be happy if the same thing happened to him.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Ahdjoa_Khay wrote:

"'Ɛnkɔ hɔ' ɔse 'ɛhɔ na mefri ba', I love this woman 😂😂😂😂"

Afrakomah said:

"It's the way she walks for me... very nonchalant and demure."

AfiyaAdom commented:

"Florence is dealing with Obinim silently with her actions 🤣🤣🤣"

ɛyɛstraight asked:

"So Ogyaba, if they do some to you, will you be happy?"

adwoa ❤️ indicated:

"They are even matching colours 😂😂 obi b3 wu ooo 😂😂"

Amewoshina 🇬🇭🇹🇬🇧🇯 added:

"I like the fact that she doesn't rush in her walking. Borkor saa."

Adjoa~Biggilx🦋💫 wrote:

"Y3b3y3 ade3 a 3b3shi wo nkoaa oo Obinim."

Florence Obinim unveils new name

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Florence unveiled her new name, Queen Florence The Lioness, in a video shared on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

She confirmed the name when a woman believed to be a blogger approached her while she sat in a car.

Before that, TikTok users noticed that she had dropped the Obinim surname from her page and rebranded it as Lioness Ministries.

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Source: YEN.com.gh