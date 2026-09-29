General Corporal Robert Koranteng, the police officer charged with murder over law student Ivan Baidoo's death, reappeared before the Adabraka District Court on September 29, 2026

Ivan Baidoo's mother reportedly confronted members of the officer's family during the court appearance, in a heated moment captured on video and shared by Gossips24 TV

The 20-year-old Central University law student died on August 27, 2026, after the motorbike carrying him had crashed during a police pursuit on the Tema Motorway

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Emotions ran high at the Adabraka District Court as the mother of Ivan Baidoo confronted relatives of General Corporal Robert Koranteng, the police officer linked to her son's death.

Late Ivan Baidoo's mother confronts the family of the police officer charged over her son's death. Image credit: Sika Official.

Source: Twitter

The officer, who is facing a murder charge over the death of the Central University law student, had appeared before the court on the day of the heated encounter.

Ivan Apprey Baidoo died on August 27, 2026, after the Yango motorbike he was riding on crashed on the Tema Motorway during a police pursuit.

According to the prosecution, the rider allegedly jumped a red light at the UPSA traffic intersection, where Koranteng was on duty, before the officer chased the motorbike.

Prosecutors further alleged that the officer kicked the moving motorbike after the Old Tollbooth, causing it to crash into a concrete barrier, and left the scene without helping.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) took over the case on September 8 following a petition by Ivan's family.

Koranteng was arrested and interdicted on September 12 before being arraigned and charged with murder on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

Ivan Baidoo's mother confronts officer's family

At his first appearance, the court remanded him without taking his plea and adjourned the case to Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

During his latest appearance, Ivan's mother came face to face with members of the officer's family in an emotional encounter.

Gossips24 TV, which shared a video of the moment, reported that she confronted the relatives and gave details of what happened to her son.

Details of the court's decision on Tuesday were yet to emerge at the time of writing. Koranteng has been charged but not convicted, and the allegations against him remain those of the prosecution.

The TikTok video from Gossips24 TV, in which Ivan Baidoo's mother confronts the family members of the police officer, is below.

Ghanaians react to Ivan Baidoo's mother's reaction

Social media users sympathised with the grieving mother, with many calling for justice for Ivan.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Queen Donna wrote:

"Justice for Ivan."

user33462068024 said:

"Oh chale 😩 the woman has even aged."

Adwoa Batsa commented:

"The man is {expletive}…. You can see he has done it before and maybe he was lucky….. cos this is {expletive}."

Ivan Baidoo's parents weep at his funeral

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Ivan was laid to rest in a ceremony attended by family members, friends and well-wishers.

UTV shared a tribute from the funeral on Instagram on September 19, 2026, showing a grieving relative beside a card bearing his name and age. Images of his parents weeping at the service drew an outpouring of grief online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh