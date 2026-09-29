Odo Broni and Faustina Fosu visited Korle Bu Teaching Hospital as part of activities marking Daddy Lumba's 62nd birthday on September 29, 2026

The two women supported mothers who could not settle their medical bills after giving birth, with a video from the hospital visit surfacing online

The charitable initiative has drawn widespread attention as Daddy Lumba's family continues to honour the late highlife legend's memory

Daddy Lumba's second wife, Odo Broni, and his sister, Faustina Fosu, have marked what would have been the late highlife legend's 62nd birthday by visiting mothers struggling to pay their medical bills at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

Daddy Lumba's second wife Odo Broni visits Korle Bu on his 62nd birthday to support mothers. Image credit: Dek360Ghana

Source: Facebook

The two women, joined by other supporters, were photographed and filmed at the hospital as they engaged with patients and carried out the compassionate initiative.

A video from the visit has since circulated widely online, capturing Odo Broni and Faustina Fosu interacting with people at the facility.

Lumba's family honours his birthday

The hospital visit formed part of a broader set of activities organised to celebrate the birthday of Charles Kwadwo Fosu, widely known as Daddy Lumba, who passed away on July 26, 2025, at the age of 60.

His death prompted an enormous wave of grief from fans, fellow musicians, and public figures across Ghana and the rest of the continent.

By choosing to support vulnerable mothers at one of Ghana's most prominent public hospitals, the family gave the birthday commemoration a humanitarian dimension that has resonated strongly with observers online.

The decision to help mothers unable to clear their bills after giving birth has been widely praised as a fitting tribute to a musician whose work touched many lives.

Lumba's legacy remembered beyond music

Daddy Lumba's career spanned several decades, during which he produced a catalogue of highlife hits that remain staples among Ghanaian music lovers.

Since his passing, his songs and his influence on the country's music industry have continued to feature prominently in public discourse, and his family's efforts to keep that memory alive have attracted consistent attention.

For many fans, the Korle Bu visit represents more than a birthday gesture. It speaks to the family's commitment to honouring Lumba through action, ensuring that the spirit associated with his life and music extends into meaningful support for people in need.

Odo Broni and Faustina Fosu's presence at the hospital has become one of the standout moments from this year's birthday commemorations.

The Facebook video of Odo Broni and Faustina Fosu at Korle Bu is here.

Odo Broni visits Lumba's mother's statue

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Odo Broni’s visit to the statue of Daddy Lumba’s late mother, Ama Saah, in Atimatim, where she appeared to pray and pay her respects.

The monument was reportedly built by Daddy Lumba to preserve his mother’s memory and honour her influence. A video of Odo Broni’s quiet gestures at the statue has drawn attention online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh