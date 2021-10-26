Wild, Wild Hollywood: 6 Freak Onset Horrors That Made Headlines

With the most recent Alec Baldwin on set shooting, the topic of Hollywood set tragedies has been hot. Surprisingly, tragedies like this happen more often than you’d think.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

With a cinematographer killed and a movie director wounded after US actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun during filming, we look at other deadly movie accidents. Image: @alecbaldwininsta

Source: UGC

Diving into the wild disasters that have happened on film sets, Briefly News takes a look at six that engulfed headlines and dropped jaws all over the world.

Rust

The most recent involving Alec Baldwin where a prop gun was fired, fatally injuring the Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins and wounding another.

The situation is still under investigation but has been said to be a freak accident.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Jumper

Samuel L. Jackson sci-fi movie had onset wardrobe personnel David Ritchie passing after frozen sand, earth and ice from an exterior set collapsed onto staff in 2008.

Batman: The Dark Knight

The good old "Curse of Batman" was said to have led to the demise of stuntman Conway Wickliffe and the drug overdose of Heath Ledger in 2007. Every Bat Man movie has evoked some strange tales that have led people to believe the film sets of the movies are cursed.

The Crow

Bruce Lee’s son, Brandon Lee was shot dead on the set of The Crow in 1993. His death sent many wild conspiracies running, with some certain he was killed by Hong Kong gangsters, reported News24.

However, an investigation was done, confirming Brandon died onset due to negligence.

Twilight Zone: The Movie

In 1982, actor Vic Morrow was decapitated and two Vietnamese children who were movie extras were killed after a whole entire helicopter crashed into them after it was hit down by prosthetics, reported AP News.

The director John Landis was found not guilty, rendering this just another onset freak accident.

The Captive

This was one of the earliest onset tragedies, dating back to 1915. A movie extra named Charles Chandler was shot in the head when a prop shotgun was fired at a door. The story claims that no one knew there was a round left in the barrel.

“No words”: Actor Alec Baldwin shares grief after film accident kills director

Actor Alec Baldwin has opened up about the now-infamous film tragedy which took the life of a film crew member. Baldwin reportedly misfired a prop gun while on the set of his latest film Rust, fatally injuring the Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins and wounding another, reported YEN.com.gh.

Taking to his Twitter account, Baldwin candidly expressed his heartbreak at the incident and said he is fully committed to working with police who'll be investigating:

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins... I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred.”

Source: Yen.com.gh