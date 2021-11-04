Kim K's Alleged New Lover Davidson Says Kanye West Left Him with Huge Hotel Bill

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were mentioned by Pete as some of the people who left him with a huge hotel bill

Pete disclosed that he had taken Kid Cudi out for his birthday dinner when Kanye and Kim appeared as surprise guests

The SNL star disclosed that Kim and Kanye ordered expensive meals and he was the one who footed the bills

Kanye West's wife Kim Kardashian's alleged new lover Pete Davidson recently narrated how the rapper left him with a very big hotel bill.

Kim Kardashian's new lover Pete said Kanye left him with a huge hotel bill. Photo: Toofab.

Expensive celebrity dinner

According to Pete, he was in 2019, stuck with Kanye West's expensive dinner bill during a fancy sushi-filled night date with Kanye West for Kid Cudi's birthday party.

The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live star's revelation made quite a number of netizens to believe that his alleged relationship with Kim Kardashian might be one of his ways of getting back to Kanye West for leaving him with the bill.

Speaking during an interview with Vanity Fair Q and A in March 2019, Pete joked that he did not know he was going to host an extravagant night out when he took Cudi for dinner on his 35th birthday.

Well, Pete said he was astounded when Kim and Kanye arrived as surprise guests.

Kid Cudi's birthday

"Kanye kept ordering the whole entire time and I didn't know he was coming and I already put my card down to pay because I thought it would be just me and Cudi. Then, Chalamet showed up and then Kanye showed up and I was like "Oh," and then I had to book two more gigs in Ohio." Pete said.

Pete's claims were confirmed by Kim who shared the images from the moment on her Twitter account, followed by the caption:

"Happy Birthday @KidCudi."

The social media influencer explained the moment further during an interview with The Tonight Show on February 2019.

"It was Kid Cudi's birthday, and we went to Nobu and when I got there I realised it was, like, a guys' dinner. So I was like, OK," Kim disclosed.

Just recently YEN.com.gh reported that Pete pulled out all the stops to woo Kim, including taking her to extravagant dinner in his Staten Island hometown on Tuesday, November 2.

The dinner came barely months after the alleged breakup between rapper Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

