A 20-year-old lady is set to be richer in millions after winning a court case in which she sued her mother's doctor

The star showjumper identified as Evie Toombes had dragged her mum's general practitioner to court for allowing her to be born

Evie who was born with a permanent spinal condition called lipomylomeningocoele said the doctor had failed to prescribe vital supplements that'd have prevented it in the first place

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

20-year-old Evie Toombes of Lincolnshire, UK has won her 'wrong conception' case against her mother's doctor, a court case described as ground-breaking.

The showjumper had dragged her mother's doctor to court for allowing her to be born with a permanent health condition.

She won the case in court Photo Credit: Wionews, NYPost

Source: UGC

She said they failed to prescribe the vital supplement

The health condition called lipomylomeningocoele (LMM) is as a result of a gap in her spine because it failed to develop while she was in the womb.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Evie who has become a frequent visitor to the hospital to receive tubes into her body by reason of the health condition said the doctor failed to prescribe vital supplements that would have averted the problem, WioNews reports.

The compensation will cover her extensive care needs for life

At a London’s High Court ruling which held on Wednesday, December 1, Judge Rosalind Coe QC backed the lady's claim and awarded her a huge compensation for damages.

According to NYPost, Evie's lawyers said the amount the lady is claiming hasn't been calculated yet but it sure is a big one as it will cover her extensive care needs for the rest of her life.

Judge Rosalind found out that the doctor had truly not told the lady's mother importance of taking folic acid supplements before getting pregnant.

"And if she had been told, she would have delayed conceiving and instead had a different, totally healthy, baby, " the judge added.

Nigerian man drags daughter to court for fighting him

Meanwhile, Yen.com.gh previously reported a judge had begged man to pray for his daughter after suing her for assault.

It was alleged that Ifeoma attacked her father Samuel Maduakar and threatened to poison him.

The judge said Maduakar must continue to pray to God to change his daughter Ifeoma, adding that he must accept her apology when she tenders it. Adamu also told the defendant to respect her father, saying her parents have done their best for her.

On different occasions, the defendant allegedly fought with her father and inflicted injuries on him. She was said to have caused him to have a leg fracture in 2007.

Source: Yen