An American judge known to be straightforward has surprised a Kenyan man who had tried to reach him several times

Judge Frank Caprio reached out to Chelten Tuguno after he praised him and offered to gift him three goats as appreciation for his work

To Tuguno's surprise, Caprio reached out to him and accepted the three goats, but on one condition

He asked Tuguno to give the goats to three local families who were in need

A United States (US) judge celebrated for being compassionate to suspects surprised a Kenyan man who praised him and offered to gift him three goats.

Chief Municipal Judge in Providence Rhode Island, Frank Caprio. Photo: Frank Caprio.

Source: Facebook

Chelten Tuguno penned the heartfelt message to Judge Frank Caprio, who is the Chief Municipal Judge in Providence Rhode Island, in the comment section of one of his Facebook posts.

Caprio was touched and decided to contact Tuguna with the goal of finding out if his post was genuine, he said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

“You, Frank Caprio, are a judge sent by God. I love you. I wish I could meet you before you get old. I have three goats that I have to give to you as appreciation from me in Kenya," Tuguna had written.

Tuguno reiterates his admiration

During their conversation, Tuguno reiterated his admiration for the judge and further noted that he tried to contact him on several occasions without success.

Impressed and honoured by the sincere admiration and the gifts offered, Caprio suggested that the goats be given to local families who could not afford to feed themselves, to which Tuguno agreed.

“I have had a lot of experiences in life but I have never been offered a goat. It is of great importance because my ancestors were goat herders," Caprio said.

“I accept your offer on one condition: that you take these goats and give them to three different local families who need food. It is by giving that we also receive,” added the judge

Tuguno donates goats

Tuguno visited a nearby church and donated the three goats three days later.

Caprio is an American lawyer and politician whose judicial work is televised in the TV show titled Caught in Providence.

The 82-year-old judge, known for his straightforwardness, compassion, and humour, is so popular, explaining why his YouTube channel has over 2.04 million subscribers.

"I may be adding just a little bit more understanding toward the United States system of government and how it works, that we are a decent peace-loving people, and not how we're being portrayed in other parts of the world," Caprio once said.

Rulings going viral

The judge has had numerous rulings go viral and has amassed nearly two billion views on YouTube.

Recently, how he compassionately handled a 96-year-old man warmed people's hearts.

Victor Coella came before Caprio's court after being ticketed for speeding in a school zone, and he said he was not going to pay the fine but would instead appear in court.

Coella defended himself, saying, "I don't drive that fast, Judge. I'm 96-years-old and I drive slowly, and I only drive when I have to."

The elderly man then explained that he was going to the blood work for his 63-year-old son, who was handicapped.

"Yeah, I take him for blood work every two weeks because he's got cancer," he said.

When Frank heard this, he felt sorry for him. So he went ahead to tell the old man that he was amazed that he still takes care of his child even in his old age.

The judge said he was a very good man and dismissed his case.

