Queen of IG: Kylie Jenner Becomes 1st Woman To Reach 300M Followers on Instagram

American media personality Kylie Jenner has made a huge milestone with her social media following

The billionaire businesswoman's followership on Instagram recently got people talking about her

Some social media users were, however, unconcerned about Kylie's achievement on the photo-sharing platform

American socialite Kylie Jenner has become the first woman in the world to hit 300 million followers on Instagram.

People reports that Kylie dethroned singer Ariana Grande to become the most followed person on the photo and video-sharing app.

Meanwhile, Kylie comes after renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo who has 389 million followers on the platform.

Kylie Jenner breaks Instagram's record. Photos: @kyliejenner

Source: Instagram

A scan through Kylie's page shows that the businesswoman shares stunning photos of herself, her daughter, her family, and talks about her business.

Surprisingly, Kylie hasn't been consistent with posting content on her Instagram page. The last few photos are many weeks and days apart.

The last photo showed her flaunting her baby bump in a white shirt and jeans while acknowledging the fact that she is a woman.

Despite leading a quiet life on social media, Kylie has been able to amass such a huge following online.

Check out the numbers below:

Internet users react

kaleido69:

"Still wondering what it is about her that’s so fascinating."

oasisofanordinarygirl:

"Omo and I have not followed her yet?! Must be nice."

estah_o:

"She's been the most followed woman 300M or not. Please come back to announce to us when she passes C.Ronaldo, then that would be news."

morenikeji__online_boutique:

"And I just followed her now."

adorableesq:

"That’s nice, but We are many that are Still not following."

nubeeanne:

"Wait but I thought people didn’t like her now she has tons of followers hmm interesting."

fromthelee:

"Kylie has been the most followed woman for a while now. How is this news? LOOL."

hes__black:

"Who dey follow am??"

stunner_agu:

"I’m among the percentage not following her."

Source: YEN.com.gh