It is now obvious that R&B star Rihanna is expecting her first baby with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky

This is after the singer debuted her bare baby bump during an outing in Harlem on Monday, January 31

Having learnt that her celebrity daughter is expectant, Rihanna's father could not hide his excitement as he literally "jumped for joy"

Rihanna's father Ronald Fenty is over the moon after learning of his daughter's pregnancy.

Ronald Fenty with his daughter Rihanna (l). While (r) is the pregnant celebrity with her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Photo: Page Six.

Rihanna confirms pregnancy

The superstar confirmed her first pregnancy by displaying her growing baby bump during a walk through Harlem with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna's dad elated

In an interview with Page Six, the 68-year-old admitted he was overjoyed after Rihanna unveiled her growing baby bump with her partner A$AP Rocky on Monday during a snowy stroll through New York City.

"I’m so happy that I jumped for joy. I’m still so excited. Rihanna always said that she wanted children, she loves kids. She always takes care of her cousins’ kids…she’s going to be a good mom," Fenty said.

Fenty accepts Rocky

The celebrity father said he found Rocky to be a very cool guy after the two got a chance to meet when his daughter brought the rapper home in December 2020.

"I like him, he is a cool guy," he said.

Rihanna drops lawsuit against her father

In September 2020, Rihanna dropped the lawsuit she had brought against her dad, accusing him of misusing her name to benefit his own entertainment company, just weeks before they were meant to meet in court. It’s believed they settled the case.

According to Rihanna, her dad had been booking shows for her despite not being her agent, including a 1.5 million overseas tour without making prior confirmations with her.

Information from Rihanna's team intimated that the musician agreed to the settlement in a bid to avoid a public flared conflict.

"Although Mr Fenty is Rihanna's father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna's behalf."

