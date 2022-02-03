Currently trending on social media is a video of a woman showing off her newly-installed artificial eyelashes

In the video, the woman is seen sporting extra-long and full eyelashes, with her eyes in a red and teary state

The video which has since gone viral has left many people amused, and some, concerned over the state of her eyes

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

When it comes to fashion, there are no limits to how people can go when it comes to standing out in style.

A lady recently became the topic of discussion on social media after a video of her went viral in which she is seen flaunting some extralong artificial eyelashes.

The video of the long lashes has sparked reactions online. Photo credit: @krakstv (Instagram), Natdanai Pankong / EyeEm

Source: Getty Images

The woman who appears to have just installed the attachment seemed to be battling with red and teary eyes as seen in the video.

Watch the clip below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Social media reactions

Check out some comments below:

am.dinma:

"Cob web."

01____thinny:

"Una go sha wan blind una self sha."

percy_black:

"She’s not allowed to be teary o.. "

vanessa_xx____:

"I’m crying for her."

_muyeez:

"Is she showing her eyelashes or how sad she is?"

priceless_bree:

"My eyes are tearing up on her behalf."

just_seyifunmi:

"See as the eyes com red ‍♀️"

golden_treasuree:

"Looking at this alone is making my eyes watery. Smh."

yablooggz:

"Imagine fixing this kind eyelashes when been served breakfast lol, tears overflow."

t_belemzie:

"Looks as if dog fur got stuck but come why are her eyes now red??"

jumpsuit_magazine:

"If I had these lashes I won't even bother boarding flights, imma just start blinking aggressively."

hey_scenty:

"My own be say mk una no blind as a result of doing d most unnecessary shii. Love n light ❤️!"

Lady with extremely tight braids leaves internet users talking

Photos of a lady sporting a really tight braided hairdo have left social media users buzzing with mixed feelings.

While every lady appreciates a neatly-done braided hairstyle, it appears there's no limit to how far and how much pain a woman is willing to bear in order to get the perfect hairstyle.

Hair blogger, @nigerianbraids, recently took to their page to share some photos of a lady with an extremely tight - and presumably painful - braided hairdo.

Source: YEN.com.gh