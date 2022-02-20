American superstar Rihanna has been inundated with messages on her birthday as she turns 34

This will be the singer's last birthday before she becomes a mother; she is expecting a baby with her partner US rapper A$AP Rocky

Fans took to the internet to celebrate her birthday by sending her messages from all over the world

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Rihanna, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, celebrates her 34th birthday and has been flooded with messages from her fans.

This will be Rihanna's last birthday before she becomes a mother, she is expecting a baby with her partner US rapper A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna has been inundated with birthday wishes as she turns 34. Photo credit: @rihanna

Source: Twitter

The superstar is worth an estimated $1.7 billion and has millions of fans across the globe.

These fans flooded the internet with messages wishing the singer well.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Here is what her fans had to say on RiRi's special day

@TeamOfRihanna:

"Happy 34th Birthday to the 9x Grammy-winning singer, National Hero, businesswoman, billionaire CEO, philanthropist and most stylish mom-to-be, Her Excellency Robyn @Rihanna Fenty. #HappyBirthdayRihanna "

@justice_kachi:

"#HappyBirthdayRihanna .. I know you probably won't see this but you're gonna make such a great mum. BTW, we'll still celebrate your child's very soon."

@nikajlo:

"Happy birthday to the queen of the world, I love you so much you deserve everything. You are my favourite artist of all time and I wish many more blessings upon you. I hope you enjoy riri❤️❤️#HappyBirthdayRihanna."

@gomezgaIore:

"Happy Birthday to the beautiful mother to be Robyn Rihanna Fenty wish her the happiest and healthiest birthday #Rihanna #happybirthdayrihanna ."

Maternity Fashion: Rihanna Spotted in Another Expensive Designer Coat Worth GHC60k

Rihanna is out here redefining what many people understand maternity fashion to be, one fashionable ensemble at a time!

The 33-year-old Fenty mogul who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, wore another trendsetting outfit while - according to People - she was out to dinner Wednesday evening, February 9.

The mom-to-be showed off her stomach in a brown crop top, which she paired with low-rise blue jeans, sporting a trucker hat and a patterned fur coat while revealing her baby bump in another show-stopping maternity look.

Source: YEN.com.gh