A mommy has gone onto Twitter to share a video of her darling daughter doing the jiggy and peeps are loving it

Sudanese-born Hanya Ismail posted the short clip onto her TikTok account and peeps cannot get over how cute the video is

Peeps were quick to comment on how beautiful the little girl was and wrote she was her beautiful mom’s doppelganger

A mom has posted a funny video of her daughter and peeps think it's humourous. Image: @adore_hanya/ TikTok

A Sudanese mom has shared a cute video of her infant daughter jiving along to a popular beat and peeps can’t get over the adorable clip.

Hanya Ismail, who posts using the TikTok handle @adore_hanya, posted the clip of her daughter and it received a massive amount of reactions and comments.

The tiny tot is seated on a sofa looking up at her doting mom who is filming the video and as the music starts the camera darts to various angles, much to the little lady’s delight.

Hanya Ismail captioned the clip:

"We tried lol #fyp #viral #baby #mommydaughter #fypシ #trending #foryou #foryoupage"

@zarria43 said:

“The little smile.”

@tomithy11 added:

“Put her down as the COAT (Cutest Of All Time).”

@hidung pesek said:

“if I'm not mistaken I laughed a little, sorry.”

@Sharbaby said:

“Why’s no one speaking English in this comment section bruh.”

@user3326132835019 said:

“She has the sweetest face.”

@Sarah SaMir said:

“My baby repeated this video a milion time.. he liked her so much.”

@Doctor Tristan Peh said:

“Love her Smile!”

@Laci Simmons added:

“Chocolate and cuteness overload.”

