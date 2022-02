A young lady has gone online to lament after her boyfriend suddenly broke up with her despite their three-year-old relationship

The jilted lady revealed that things really ended sadly between them as the young man blocked her on Whatsapp

Many people who reacted to the video of grief asked her to take heart, while some said she should not disturb them with her woe

A young lady has in a TikTok video reshared by Yabaleft Online narrated how a young man she has been in a relationship with for three years decided to leave her.

She made a collaged video of their memories together right to the time that everything broke down between them.

The lady said the man blocked her after their relationship ended. Photo source: @yabaleftonline.

Good times turned sour

In the initial part of the clip, the lady and the boy could be seen dancing together. Seconds after, a snap of their last chat popped up. The last part of the clip has the lady looking bereaved on the bed

Watch the video below:

She ate breakfast

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments with thousands of likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

anif0woshe said:

"Welcome to the shingles club."

tianah._._ said:

"So? Shey you tell us when you dey enjoy. Pls deal with it alone. that one no mean say another breakfast no go hit you again. We no dey motivate for here."

lumi_ex said:

"Ninu gbogbo rogbo diyan yi."

cfu_mobster said:

"My own relationship can’t end oo."

rector_of_lay said:

"You sef don enjoy small make another girl enter the team."

dfw_eni_ said:

"He will text you again and you will forgive him."

classy_jesters said:

"So? Wetin concern us."

ckjnr_gram

It’s bound to happen, next person please!"

king_ability said:

"Kpele dear. Bon appetit or however the French say it."

Source: YEN.com.gh