A very funny video showing a young 'Nigerian man' with two other white people dancing to Igbo music has stirred reactions

In the video, the white man's moves to the song were so not in sync as he jabbed his hands and legs as if he was dancing to hip hop

Many people who reacted to the performance praised the lady, while some said she was just shaking her waist in a funny way

The video of a 'Nigerian man' and some white people dancing to Igbo music as they wore what looks like construction overalls has stirred massive reactions online.

In the clip posted online, a black man and a white man did the popular hand Igbo salutation before they started dancing.

The white man danced with great energy even though he was out of beats. Photo source: @saintavenue_ent1

Source: Instagram

She danced energetically

While the Nigerian moved to the tune, the white man completely danced out of sync. Seconds after, a lady rushed in to make the ensemble three.

She backed the camera and rolled her waist. Hers seems closer to the expected dance moves to the song.

Watch the video here.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 likes with tens of comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of them below:

zoftig_sucre said:

"Small yansh dey shake oo."

alwaysqueeny said:

"Please I need to understand wat that lady is doing exactly."

phcthriftstore said:

"That lady just finish work."

chinenyetwins said:

"Igbo Amaka, proudly an igbo babe."

dhul_qg said:

"Be like dat lady bleach her body Oooooo else, how she take dance heinnnnn.show say na Umuaya gurl!!

huzorbanks said:

"That oyinbo guy just couldn't understand how to follow the beat.

bestybesst said:

"Wetin that white man dey dance abi e think say na hip hop."

lrishpresh said:

"That lady learnt how to whine waist from me."

alwaysqueeny said:

"@nw_ando Coman see cultural dance."

Source: YEN.com.gh