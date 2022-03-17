Award-winning rapper and movie producer 50 Cent has called out Hollywood heavyweights Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey for allegedly blackmailing Mo'Nique

The In Da Club rapper said although Perry and Winfrey reportedly used their influence to sideline Mo'Nique, he was going to put her back on TV

50 Cent's promises come after the comedienne revealed that she was not getting jobs because of Perry and Winfrey

50 Cent came after Hollywood heavyweights Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry for allegedly ruining comedian Mo'Nique's career. The rapper called out the two celebrities accusing them of using their influence in the industry to sideline Mo'Nique.

50 Cent has called out Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry for allegedly using their influence to damage Mo'Nique's reputation. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The rapper's calls come after Mo'Nique revealed during an interview that she had a fallout with the Madea star and the talk show host, and they promised to make sure that no one hires her.

According to Vibe, 50 Cent weighed in on the matter and blasted Perry and Winfrey. The publication states that the Escape Plan star also promised to revive Mo'Nique's dying career with or without an apology from the two in an Instagram post. He wrote:

"I’m sure Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry would not want to continue to allow their influence to damage @therealmoworldwide career and this has gone on for way too long. So now would be a great time to apologise because I’m gonna put her back on. GLGGreenLighGang I don’t miss!"

Complex, however, reports that the Ghost star spoke to Tyler Perry, and he said that he does not have any beef with Mo'Nique. According to 50 Cent, the movie producer denied the allegations that he told people not to hire the comedienne and would be happy to see her excel.

"I talk to Tyler today he told me he never told anyone not to hire @therealmoworldwide and he is happy I decided to work with her. He said he couldn’t speak for Oprah but he is sure she is fine with Monique and has even brought her up for things Monique has no idea about. I’m so happy for Mo right now! GLG GreenLightGang She Back."

