Billionaire businessman, Elon Musk, took to the dance floor recently when his car company, Tesla opened its first plant in Germany

The world's richest man performed a funny move, dancing like a little child in celebration of Tesla's big move in Europe

Many who have seen the video have quickly said the billionaire techie who recently welcomed a baby is dancing to the bank

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Elon Musk can dance, but many probably don't know this interesting aspect of the billionaire businessman.

But all this side of him became glaring recently when he took to the dancing floor to celebrate the rollout of Tesla's first plant in Europe.

Billionaire Elon Musk 'dances to bank' in Germany during the opening of Tesla car factory. Photo credit: @cnbc

Source: Instagram

Dancing to the bank

In a viral video, Musk could be seen dancing like a little child, obviously in a very happy mood.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

His dance steps were made gently in dignity, in what many have called a billionaire dancing to the bank. He danced right inside the Tesla plant in Germany, touching some of the cars in wild excitement.

The video has sparked reactions after it was shared on Instagram by @cnbc.

Watch the video below:

Elon Musk's dance moves sparks reactions

Meanwhile, social media users are reacting to Musk's dance video. Here are some of the reactions:

@maxinesahvibe said:

"That’s the money dance!"

@victorrudeh reacted:

"Dancing all the way to the bank."

@thisiskjsworld commented:

"Love it. I see his dance moves haven’t improved since the last time, which is great."

@ryokatayama.jpg said:

"Just because he dances at the factory it becomes million dollar marketing."

@market.radar said:

"He is definitely not a good dancer!"

@sincerelythomps commented:

"He dances like I thought he would haha."

@suhail.fdl reacted:

"I’d love to meet this guy even for just 10 minutes."

Obasanjo takes to the dance floor with Doyin Kukoyi

Meanwhile, Nigeria's number one news site, Legit.ng, had previously reported that a former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo picked up dancing with Nollywood actress, Doyin Kukoyi.

Obasanjo represented himself very well on the dancing floor as people clapped and cheered him up, even expecting more.

The former president did not waste much time on the dance floor, but the few seconds he danced were very memorable.

Source: YEN.com.gh