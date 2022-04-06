A 29-year-old lady identified as Aliyah Hayes is in pain after finding out that her long-term boyfriend is expecting a baby with another woman

According to the lady, she didn't hear the development from him but found it on Instagram after her boyfriend who is an American rapper, Soulja Boy, posted it on Instagram

Aliyah said she has been in an on and off relationship with the rapper for more than a decade and that they had recently discussed children and getting married

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Like his 7 million followers on Instagram, an American rapper Soulja Boy's longterm girlfriend got to know he was expecting a baby with a hairstylist named Jackie after he made the announcement on the platform in March and this has left her devastated.

His 29-year-old longterm girlfriend identified as Aliyah Hayes stated that the announcement also left her heartbroken as she had thought they were lovers despite being in an on and off relationship for over a decade.

Aliyah said she felt devastated when she found out. Photo Credit: Daily Mail

Source: UGC

According to Aliyah, her and Soulja whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way had recently discussed getting married and having kids days before he made an Instagram video of his coming baby's gender reveal.

Aliyah is considering the future of her relationship with the rapper

While stating that she still loves the 31-year-old unconditionally, Aliyah told Daily Mail that she is now considering the future of their relationship.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

She said:

"I found out with the rest of the world and I thought we were best friends. We were lovers, we've known each other for a decade.

''...I thought our future had nothing to do with another woman being pregnant. I found out their gender reveal was very last minute and it just broke my heart.''

The lady said she has spoken with the rapper and told him of her pain as she prepares for the future.

Aliyah added that she told him she loves him unconditionally and is now trying to heal and understand why it happened (him getting another woman pregnant).

Socialite Sheena Gakpe Remakes Kwaku The Traveller Challenge In Funny Video

In other news, pretty Ghanaian socialite, actress and model, Sheena Gakpe has taken over social media with her own remake of Black Sherif's Kwaku The Traveller performance.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of the actress, Sheena was seen standing in front of a beautiful edifice.

She decided to join the recent trend which saw social media users remaking Black Sherif's 3Music Awards live performance of his recently-released song, Kwaku The Traveller.

Source: YEN.com.gh