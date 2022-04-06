Actress and social media influencer Moesha Babiinoti Boduong has revealed that she is found a new love

According to Moesha, she has fallen in love with God so much that she is now dating Jesus Christ

She explained that her love for God stems from the fact that He did not forsake her in times of her troubles

Ghanaian actress and Instagram model Moesha Babiinoti Boduong is taking her Christian life a step further.

In a new post on Snapchat, Moesha who recently repented to become a born-again Christian has opened up about who her heart belongs to now.

Seeming to have shunned all the things she did in the past, Moesha disclosed that she is not dating any man but Jesus Christ.

Moesha Boduong has expressed her love for God Photo source: @moesha_boduong_daily

Source: Instagram

According to her, she has fallen in love with God because the Almighty did not forsake her when she found herself in trouble.

Moesha's troubles and repentance

Moesha experienced a turbulent 2021 and had to go off social media for most parts of the year. She only returned online a few months ago.

There were many unverified rumours, including one that claimed Moesha had slept with a devilish man whom she did not know was evil.

That rumour had it that the man exchanged Moesha's soul for wealth after their affair.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Moesha said she had received Jesus Christ in July, disclosing she had unhooked herself from 'worldly' pleasures.

Not long after, she was spotted in a video trying to jump off a high-rise building. This led to concerns over her mental health.

But she later bounced back and was reported to have been healed by a powerful prophetess.

From her post on Snapchat, Moesha seems to be taking her second chance seriously. See the post below:

Check below for the post as reshared on Instagram:

Throwback videos of Moesha's birthday party

Meanwhile, Moesha Boduong turned 32 years old a few weeks ago. Unlike previous years, it was a lowkey celebration.

YEN.com.gh published throwback videos of the actress' 31st birthday party in 2021 to mark the occasion.

As earlier reported, some of the actress' friends organised a surprise breakfast party in her house to celebrate her birthday at the time.

Videos from the surprise party showedNana Akua Addo, Kofi Asamoah, and other stars at the party.

