Born in Kingston in Jamaica, Jeanine Menze became the first Black female aviator for the US Coast Guard in 2005

She earned her Business degree at the Florida International University before joining the US Coast Guard

Menze joined the US Coast Guard in 2003 and worked her way up the ranks to achieve the trailblazing feat

Kingston native Jeanine Menze earned a place in the limelight after becoming the first Black female aviator for the US Coast Guard in 2005 and inspired many.

Born in Jamaica, Menze and her family immigrated to Canada and later moved to Florida, where she earned an International Business degree at the Florida International University.

She began her path toward becoming a pilot after graduating from the university, Black Woman reports.

Photos of Jeanine Menze. Credit: @WrightBrosNPS/@FlyGirlsWW2

Source: Twitter

Foundation for Women Warriors reports that Menze took flight lessons in Daytona Beach alongside a class of predominantly white males.

Overcoming the odds

The lack of representation did not stop her from pursuing her passion. She joined the US Coast Guard in 2003 and worked her way up the ranks.

Two years after, she earned her aviator wings, earning the trust of her trainers, who sent her on a flight to Hawaii to continue her training.

Menze made history and set the path for Black women and men in her field.

Even though the United States Coast Guard has been around since its founding in 1790, it wasn't until 2005 that the establishment commissioned its first Black female helicopter pilot.

