The life of a homeless man was changed for good following the hard decision he took after finding an abandoned backpack on a train.

The US man identified as Dave Tally had in 2012 stumbled on the backpack which contained $3,300 (₵26,000) and a laptop.

Dave took a hard decision

Spotlight Stories reports that Dave not minding his predicament and without giving it a second thought took the backpack along with all in it to Tempe Community Action Agency where he volunteers.

According to Huffington Post, Dave stated that he wouldn't wish anyone to go through what he went in life.

Dave said that he didn't take the money because it wasn't his to take and that it wasn't earned.

"There’s a lot of things I could have taken care of but the fact of the matter was it was not my money. I didn’t earn it."

The owner of the backpack found

Dave's social service organisation eventually found the owner of the backpack and it turned out that it was a student of Arizona State University who was on his way to buy a used car.

The student named Brace Belanger had thought he won't see the bag again as it was lost for five days.

News of Dave's honesty spread like wildfire and marvelled people particularly because he chose not to take the money despite being poor.

This inspired people to donate money to him. He got donations of well over $8,000 (63,000 cedis) as well as job offers.

