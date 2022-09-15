An African-American woman who recently attained 102 years marked the special day with her children at home

Isabella Moore has lived many historic moments in the United States, including the Great Depression and the Civil Rights Movement

The children of the centenarian have described having their mother still around as a ''blessing'' they sorely cherish

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Isabella Moore, a native of the Powderly community in Birmingham in the United States of America, marked her 102nd birthday at home with her children.

The mother of six enjoys watching her favourite television shows and spending time with her family.

Moore has more than 20 descendants, including her children, 10 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Photo of Isabella Moore. Credit: Fred Davenport

Source: Facebook

In a recent video, she recalled when she used to work as a school teacher and principal.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

''I used to teach at a school ... I had lived with all my six kids. Prayed to God, thanking him for protecting them from seen and unseen danger,'' she said.

Her children, whose father died at 88, described having their mom still around as a blessing they don't take for granted.

''We love our mother. We are thankful for her to be here with us, especially living at age 102. So that is where I long to be. I want longevity in my life as well,'' one of her children said.

Watch the video below:

African-American Woman at 102

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Black-American woman who turned 102 years in August marked the special day with her extended family and friends at home.

Esther Lee Lyles Wilson has lived many momentous events in the United States - from the Great Depression to the Civil Rights Movement and many others.

Eula is also considered a Mother of the Church at Weeping Mary Baptist in Shelton, where she has been a member throughout her life, reported 11alive.

McBrown at 45

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that award-winning actress and TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown marked her birthday with a big celebration in Kumasi.

McBrown turned 45 years old on Monday, August 15, 2022. She started her celebrations by releasing some stunning photos online.

Later in the day, McBrown had family, friends, and colleagues coming over to her house in Kumasi to celebrate with her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh