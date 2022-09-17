Rashema Melson was born and raised in southeast Washington, DC, and lived a majority of her life in either a homeless shelter or public housing

Despite her struggle with homelessness, she emerged as the valedictorian at Anacostia High School in the US

She made history in her family as the first person to graduate from the university after overcoming the difficult circumstances

Overcoming the challenges

Melson, however, emerged as the valedictorian of her class at Anacostia High School with an outstanding 4.0 GPA and earned a full scholarship to college.

Speaking about the difficulties she encountered, Melson said noise and protracted security checks at the shelter compelled her to wake up in the middle of the night to do her homework in peace while in high school.

How she did it

''My life has always been rough,'' Melson said, according to ABC News. ''[But] reading books gave me an insight into a world that I have never ever seen in my life,'' she said.

Melson later graduated with a bachelor's degree in Justice and Peace studies from Georgetown University in Washington DC, becoming the first in her family to earn a college degree.

