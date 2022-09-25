Rihanna's partner, A$AP Rocky, has shown that spending money is the least of his concerns by spending $322,000 on a customized belt

The customized grim reaper belt is adorned with several precious stones and was designed by celebrity jeweller Alex Moss

In an interview, Moss explained that the rapper urged him to go all-out and create something that would cause a stir in the hip-hop community

A$AP Rocky is probably the person with the most expensive belt in the world with his new customized Grim Reaper belt. The belt and buckle's design features VVS natural white diamonds, green diamonds, black diamonds, and natural rubies. The complete belt piece is known as the "GRIM REAPER", and the buckle is constructed of pure 18k white gold.

A$AP Rocky's customized belt. Photo credit: Alex Moss

It was reported to have taken 4 months to finish the entire project, which is not unexpected given the abundance of VVS natural white diamonds, green diamonds, black diamonds, and natural rubies. Celebrity jeweller, Alex Moss, explained that it took a lot of work to produce the buckle, which is made of solid 18k white gold, but he managed the complicated procedure in his New York City store.

A$AP Rocky posted a picture on Instagram rocking the belt and captioned it "GRIM!". The post garnered several comments from internet users. YEN.com.gh samples a few of the comments below.

@Des1192Dj said:

Spending that Fenty money

@Langa92934062 replied:

Lol the owner of the belt paid, rocky has his own money

psycho456405 said:

Ima get that reaper tattd on my face

ilividwanda730 exclaimed:

Dammmmmmm!

