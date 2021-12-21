An interesting video has shown some police officers going around to make Christmas very beautiful for people

With a bodycam on, they gave $100 (GHC600) to each set of people they interacted with, telling them that it is a gift from Ocala Police Department

Many beneficiaries of the policemen's kindness were very surprised to get such money from officers on the road

Officers from the Ocala Police Department in Florida, US, have been spotted in a viral video playing Santa Claus.

In a clip shared by Ayo Ojeniyi, an officer stopped a female motorist and said that he will be blessing her with $100 (N41,016) bill. When the woman heard it, she asked if he was serious.

After giving her the money, the woman who could not really believe what just happened screamed:

"Thank you, Jesus!"

Another part of the video showed the moment a different officer stopped a motorist at night. He asked if the person had ever had good police encounters. Afterwards, he handed the person another $100 (N41,016).

They showed love

They did this severally in the clip. At a moment, a policeman approached some women at a place that looked like a park. When he gave them the same amount, they initially thought he was joking.

While the police were busy spreading love a few days to Christmas, their bodycams captured everything.

Watch the video below:

