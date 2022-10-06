A resilient African-American lady has inked her name in the history books of her company as she becomes the third Black female captain at the establishment

Antoinette Paris-Hudson shared stunning pictures on social media as she celebrated the milestone

More than 33 000 people reacted and 22 000 commented on the post, with many sharing compliments

Antoinette Paris-Hudson, an inspiring young lady has become the third Black female captain at her company, inking her name in the history books of the establishment.

Taking to her Facebook account, she admitted that she did not achieve her goal on a silver platter. Paris-Hudson said she overcame challenges.

The resilient lady attributed her success to God while crediting her family for their support through the ups and downs.

Source: Facebook

Making public the milestone

''I'm only the THIRD black female captain in my company’s history. This last month has been challenging but by the grace of God and the unwavering support of my family I’ve come out on the other side as an AIRLINE CAPTAIN.''

Paris-Hudson further shared that the milestone ''is truly a dream come true. ''I’m blessed beyond measure and cannot wait to see what God has in store next,'' she said.

She released stunning images in which she posed in a plane in one. Her post inspired massive uplifting comments from social media users as it went viral.

More than 33 000 people reacted and 22 000 commented on the post. The post had gained 26 000 shares at the time of this publication.

How netizens reacted to the inspiring post

Velma Tilmon-Butler posted:

Captain reach back and encourage our young generation that looks like you. Congratulations. Queen in the Air yes wants God to do it.

Samantha Mitchell commented:

Love this! Thank you for blazing the trail queen. The little black girls will see the possibilities with your sacrifice and will.

Sydney Lloyd posted:

I’m so proud of you sis I love my black ppl winning.

Sydney Lloyd shared:

Big captain, not the Lil one.

Okeem Fahie said:

Love to see it, congratulations!

Erin Murphy commented:

I fly to America this Friday! I hope you’re my pilot from Cincy to Miami!

Ashley Renee said:

Amazing! Sending you a huge congratulations!

Danielle Wiggins posted:

Congratulations, can’t wait to show my children.

Mark Anthony Stalling said:

Congratulations, I don’t even know but I’m happy as hell for you to keep winning.

Cgeni SanAn commented:

Congratulations! Powerful accomplishment!

Ni'ya Martin said:

Omg. Congratulations Black Queen Magic Big dawg, I love it.

Source: YEN.com.gh